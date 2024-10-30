Foresite Achieves Google Cloud Security Services Specialization and Google SecOps Service Delivery Expertise

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresite, a leading provider of managed security services, cyber consulting, and Google Cloud security solutions, today announced it has achieved two key milestones in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program: the Security Services Specialization and the Expertise in Google SecOps Service Delivery. These achievements reinforce Foresite's dedication to delivering best-in-class security solutions and services on Google Cloud, empowering enterprises to strengthen their security posture and protect their critical assets from today's and tomorrow's threats.

Foresite's proven methodology streamlines Google SecOps deployment, cutting implementation timelines by up to 90%.

These achievements build upon Foresite's existing expertise across several critical Google Cloud security domains, including Google Cloud Identity & Security, Compliance Modernization, Incident Response, Security Analytics & Operations, and Application Security.

Foresite is among a select group of partners globally to achieve both the Security Services Specialization and the Google SecOps Service Delivery Expertise, solidifying its position as a trusted Google Cloud Security partner.

Foresite adds velocity in the pursuit of reducing risk and achieving security outcomes with Google Cloud Security solutions, leveraging the speed and scale of Google Cloud,, Security led AI, and the best of Mandiant, Google, and VirusTotal Threat Intelligence. Foresite's proven methodology streamlines Google SecOps deployment and optimization, cutting implementation timelines by up to 90%."

To learn more, visit: Foresite Google SecOps

About Google Cloud Specializations and Expertises

Within the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program, Specializations and Expertises represent the highest levels of technical proficiency and proven customer success.

Specializations validate that the partner has established Google Cloud services practice, consistent customer success, and proven technical capabilities, vetted by Google and a third-party assessor. They are awarded to partners with a demonstrated track record in specific solution areas, signifying comprehensive expertise and the ability to deliver complex customer solutions.





Expertises recognize partners with specialized skills and proven success in specific Google Cloud products and services, demonstrating their ability to effectively address customer needs and deliver tangible value.

About Foresite

Foresite Cybersecurity is a global provider of managed security, cyber consulting, and compliance services. As a Google-first security partner, Foresite combines award-winning managed security services with deep knowledge in areas like engineering, incident response, and beyond, to deliver robust security outcomes and empower businesses to confidently navigate the ever-evolving cloud threat landscape.

