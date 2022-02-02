Foresite Cybersecurity Adds Robust Risk Management Product by Acquiring Cyber Lantern

We need to drastically change how SMEs approach cyber security. Tweet this

Current Foresite customers now have access to a broader suite of advanced cyber security subscriptions with the integration of Cyber Lantern into its ProVision SaaS platform. Together, Foresite and Cyber Lantern offer simple, yet powerful, SaaS compliance and security operations solutions for SMEs. Adding Cyber Lantern's advanced data modeling and compliance automation, Foresite can arm customers with a better understanding of their security posture and help them meet compliance audit readiness in days rather than months.

"Foresite was able to seamlessly integrate the robust Cyber Lantern platform into its ProVision solution to make it immediately market ready. Together, it is a powerful combination – providing a centralized solution that makes enterprise-grade risk, compliance and security management accessible for SMEs so they can better understand and implement effective security measures despite budget constraints," added Sloane Child, vice president at Elsewhere Partners, who helped oversee the acquisition.

Beyond the product enhancements, the acquisition also brings a deep bench of proven security experts to the Foresite team. Effective immediately, all Cyber Lantern employees will join Foresite, including the former National Security Agency (NSA) big data engineers who have spent two decades building military-grade security teams and developing U.S. Department of Defense cyber platforms.

"There is a giant cyber security gap for SMEs, and the continued surge of attacks on smaller organizations prove that the hackers are well aware of that fact," noted Duane Shugars, the former CEO of Cyber Lantern who now joins the Foresight leadership team. "I think Foresite will help decrease the complexity, time and cost of cyber defense and compliance for SMEs and become an unstoppable force in the industry."

