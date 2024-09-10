KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresite Cybersecurity Inc., a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions, has announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to empower organizations with a comprehensive and future-proof security posture. This alliance combines Foresite's industry-leading ProVision with Google Cloud's intelligence-drive and AI-powered platform, Google Security Operations.

Addressing the Evolving Threat Landscape

Foresite is driving innovation in cybersecurity by partnering with Google Cloud Post this Foresite Cybersecurity Gives Good the Advantage with Google Cloud

In today's ever-evolving digital landscape, cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated and frequent. Organizations are struggling to keep pace with the growing volume and complexity of threats, leaving them vulnerable to breaches and data loss. This collaboration addresses this critical challenge by providing a unified solution that empowers security teams to:

Gain Comprehensive Visibility: Consolidate data from diverse security tools and cloud environments, enabling a holistic view of the security landscape.

Leverage the Power of AI and Automation: Leverage AI-powered threat detection and automated incident response capabilities to quickly identify and neutralize threats.

Reduce Security Complexity and Costs: Streamline security operations and optimize resource allocation through a unified platform.

Stay Ahead of Advanced Threats: Benefit from continuous threat intelligence updates and proactive threat hunting capabilities.

Quotes

"Foresite is driving innovation in cybersecurity by partnering with Google Cloud. Our deep industry expertise combined with Google Cloud's cutting-edge technology is creating groundbreaking solutions that protect enterprises from tomorrow's threats today," said Marc Brungardt , President of Foresite Cybersecurity.

, President of Foresite Cybersecurity. "The union of Foresite's proven cybersecurity acumen and Google Cloud's robust security portfolio creates a formidable force against cyber threats. We're building a future where enterprises can thrive without fear of compromise," said Vineet Bhan , Head of Global Security Partnerships at Google Cloud.

A Stronger Security Future Together

By combining Foresite's advanced security solutions with Google Cloud's robust security infrastructure, this collaboration provides organizations with a powerful and comprehensive platform to safeguard their digital assets. This alliance delivers a future-proof security strategy that empowers organizations to confidently navigate the evolving threat landscape. Learn more about this collaboration .

About Foresite Cybersecurity

Foresite Cybersecurity is a global provider of managed security, cyber consulting, and compliance services. As a Google Cloud SecOps Delivery partner, Foresite offers deep expertise in Google Cloud Security. As a Google-first security partner, Foresite combines award-winning managed security services with deep knowledge in areas like engineering, incident response, and beyond, to deliver robust security outcomes and empower businesses to confidently navigate the ever-evolving cloud threat landscape.

