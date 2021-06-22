Foresite Expands Senior Leadership Team with Addition of Mark Behan

Behan previously served in cybersecurity leadership roles at Presidio and Dimension Data. At Presidio, a global digital systems integrator, Behan ran engineering for all practices in the Tri State area (NY, NJ, and CT) and established a national cybersecurity practice. At Dimension Data, a global technology integrator and managed services provider, Behan served as GM and National Sales Director for the over $250 million Americas cybersecurity business unit.

"I'm delighted to join the Foresite team and to refocus completely on the cybersecurity space. The opportunities to assist our clients with their ongoing challenges are immense," said Behan. " Foresite ProVision is a proven platform that delivers insights, value and customer experience that are unmatched in the cybersecurity industry. I'm looking forward to engaging with our partners as we continue to deliver sustainable solutions for our clients"

Frost & Sullivan predicts that the American MSSP and PSSP market will reach $18.81 billion by 2024, up from $12.01 billion in 2020. That's a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 11.87 percent.

"I'm very excited to have Mark join the team at Foresite," said Foresite CEO Matt Gyde. "We've had great success together previously, delivering accelerated growth for a global cybersecurity business. Mark brings a deep understanding of the cybersecurity market, proven leadership capabilities and a track record of driving business growth. He's a great fit for our ambitions at Foresite."

About Foresite

Foresite is a SaaS-enabled managed security platform and services provider. The company's ProVision platform seamlessly generates reports, implements tickets and examines change controls to deliver a superior cybersecurity experience. Services include managed security, advisory, and assurance. High-availability security operation centers provide 24/7 support to maintain an acceptable security posture and adhere to compliance mandates. Founded in 2013, Foresite is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, with offices in Connecticut, New Jersey, San Francisco, and London. In 2020, Foresite was listed #23 in MSSP Alert's list of the Top 250 MSSPs .

