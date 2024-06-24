Forest Park Bank Selects Jack Henry to Modernize Banking Experience

New solutions will help bank improve customer experience, attract younger clients, and automate operations

MONETT, Mo., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced today that Forest Park Bank has selected Jack Henry to enhance its customer experience and competitive stance while reinforcing its community banking business model.

The $300 million-asset bank has supported the near western suburbs of Chicago since 1943, with a focus on small business, commercial real estate, and consumer lending. While many community banks in Chicago have consolidated, Forest Park Bank stands out for its commitment to community banking, local ownership and decision-making, and high-touch customer service.

The bank needed a modern and open technology provider that would support its community focus and help it compete with larger banks while doubling down on customer service and attracting younger demographics. Jack Henry met these needs with its suite of modern services, including Banno Digital Platform™ , contactless cards, digital wallets and an improved account opening process.

"2024 is a transformative year for Forest Park Bank," said Charles L. Miller, Senior Vice President, Operations at Forest Park Bank. "We are a community focused, independently owned bank that is committed to maintaining its identity. To do so, we needed a technology provider that aligned with our culture to give us a competitive edge and bring new life into our institution. Jack Henry ticketed all the boxes."

Jack Henry will also help Forest Park Bank grow through scale and efficiencies. The company's hosted core processing solution, document storage, and reporting tools will automate processes and support sales efforts, while Financial Crimes Defender™ will provide real-time fraud and BSA compliance. "Jack Henry's smooth integration and single platform approach will improve information sharing, reporting and data presentation, transforming our employees' work and enhancing the customer's financial journey," Miller added. "With this solid foundation, we are confident that we will continue to deliver high-touch and streamlined service to our communities for many years to come."

"Historic community banks like Forest Park Bank need to modernize the customer experience and improve processes to stay competitive and continue to attract new and young customers – especially when they compete in large metropolitan areas like Chicago," says Stacey Zengel, Senior Vice President and President of Bank Solutions for Jack Henry. "Our technology helps level the playing field, enabling these institutions to keep the community banking model alive."

