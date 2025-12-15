Seven Financial Institutions Leveraging Jack Henry Technology Win 2025 WebAwards

MONETT, Mo., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (Nasdaq: JKHY) is proud to announce that seven financial institutions have received WebAwards for websites built using Jack Henry web hosting and design services.

Outdoor Bank, First State Bank & Trust, TexasBank, Southwest Bank, Houston Federal Credit Union, Azura Credit Union, and TEXAR Credit Union have been recognized with 2025 WebAwards for delivering modern, streamlined digital experiences to their accountholders. These institutions, leveraging Jack Henry's web hosting and design services, exemplify innovation and user-centric design in the financial services industry.

"We were honored to learn that we received this award and had a fantastic experience collaborating with Derica Madsen and the entire team at Jack Henry," said Joette Barr, Vice President of Director of Marketing at Minnesota-based First State Bank and Trust. "Their professionalism and guidance were invaluable throughout the process, and we couldn't be happier with how our website turned out."

"At Houston Federal Credit Union, we are committed to being strong advocates for our members," added Aaron Barnes, Vice President of Marketing for Houston Federal Credit Union. "Jack Henry's design and hosting solutions support that mission by helping us deliver digital experiences that are personal, secure, and effortless. This is exactly what our community deserves."

Now in its 17th year, the Web Marketing Association's WebAwards program is the longest-running annual website award competition dedicated to setting standards of excellence for website development. Experts from around the world judge sites across 96 industries on several criteria, including design, innovation, content, interactivity, copywriting, and ease of use.

The recognition comes on the heels of the recent Davey Awards win by Jack Henry client Craft Bank, which received a Silver Award for its website built using Jack Henry web services.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For nearly 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at jackhenry.com.

