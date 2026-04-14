Foresters Financial increases investment in Competitive Scholarships as students apply for 2026 awards

Higher value scholarship awards in North America and the UK supports students pursuing post-secondary education

TORONTO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Foresters Financial™ (Foresters) today announced an increased investment in its Competitive Scholarship1 program, raising the value of individual awards. Since the launch of the program, Foresters has awarded thousands of scholarships to students across Canada, the US and the UK, supporting members and their families who are pursuing post-secondary education.

Foresters will increase the value of individual Competitive Scholarship awards in North America to $2,500, up from $2,000 previously. In the United Kingdom, individual scholarship awards will also increase from £1,000 to £1,250, providing greater financial support for members and their families to pursue post-secondary education while recognizing academic achievement, leadership and community involvement.

"At Foresters, supporting our members and their families is central to our purpose," said René Zanin, Chief Legal, Administrative and Membership Officer at Foresters. "Education can open doors to opportunity and we are proud to enhance our scholarship program to continue to help students pursue their goals while continuing to strengthen their communities."

In 2025, Foresters awarded $1.4 million in scholarships to more than 520 students, helping young people take the next step in their academic journeys.

Recognizing academic achievements and community involvement

Applications for the 2026-2027 Competitive Scholarship program are currently underway. The program offers Foresters members and their families the opportunity to apply for scholarships that support academic achievement, leadership and community engagement.

Applicants must either be Foresters members or have a parent, legal guardian, grandparent, or spouse who is a member.

In Canada and the US, new applicants must be 24 years of age or younger, have a minimum GPA of 3.2 (80% average), complete at least 50 volunteer hours within the two years prior to the application deadline and be enrolling in a minimum two-year, full-time undergraduate program at a recognized college or university.

In the UK, new applicants must be in their final year of secondary school or completing post-secondary education, have completed at least 50 volunteer hours within two years prior to the application deadline and meet minimum academic requirements, including A-level/AS-level grades of C or equivalent, GCSE grades of 5/C (or C in Northern Ireland), or module marks of 55–59 for post-secondary students. Applicants must also be enrolled in a minimum two-year, full-time undergraduate program at an accredited UK university, or at a vocational or technical institution, beginning in Autumn 2026.

For returning scholarship applicants, candidates must complete at least 15 volunteer hours within the year prior to the application deadline, maintain a minimum module mark of 50–55 (or institutional equivalent) and remain enrolled in full-time studies in the academic year for which they are applying.

To support impartiality, the scholarship selection process is administered by a third party, International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS). Applicants are evaluated based on community service, academic performance and an essay, with a weighting of 50%, 25% and 25%, respectively.

A different kind of life insurance company

For more than 150 years, Foresters has been a different kind of financial services organization, combining financial protection with purpose-driven programs that support the well-being of its members and the communities they serve. By reinvesting profits into meaningful member benefits2 such as scholarships, volunteer opportunities and community initiatives, Foresters is committed to helping members and their families thrive, not just financially, but in the moments that matter most.

Foresters also demonstrated its purpose-driven commitment through volunteer initiatives in 2025. In partnership with KaBOOM!, more than 100 volunteers, including Foresters members, their families, distributors and employees, came together in East Scarborough, Ontario and Blue Island, Illinois, to build Foresters 177th playgrounds, creating vibrant new spaces for children and families to gather and play. In Arlington, Texas, more than 500 members participated in another large-scale community effort, building and donating 100 brand-new bicycles for local children in need.

This volunteer activity reinforces the organization's belief that financial services can extend beyond business to help families and communities thrive.

"We're incredibly proud of all we've achieved together, whether it was to support our members as they make their communities better, advance education, or support those in need, we've proven that by investing in our communities, we can create significant impact beyond our core business," Zanin added.

Foresters offers a suite of unique member benefits and is redefining the conventional life insurance model. Member benefits include the Foresters Go® wellness app, opportunities for competitive scholarships, orphan benefits, community volunteer grants, legal document preparation services, including a will and much more.

Individuals may become Foresters members when they purchase an eligible life insurance product underwritten by The Independent Order of Foresters. Once coverage begins, members can access a range of benefits designed to support families and communities.

About Foresters Financial

Financial security and living your purpose

Foresters Financial has helped people protect their family's financial future for 150 years. But we've also gone beyond that, giving our members opportunities to do more for their health, communities and the causes they care about most. Foresters is an intrinsically purpose-driven organization working to enrich family and community well-being. Alongside offering life insurance in the US and Canada and life insurance and savings solutions in the UK, Foresters partners with members to help them do more of the good they want to do.

We've been a dedicated group of community builders since 1874 and today, sustainability, environmental consciousness and social responsibility are central to delivering our purpose. That commitment has continually led us to provide meaningful lifelong benefits to our members, like Foresters Care™ grants that bring communities together, Competitive Scholarships to help create a brighter future for young leaders and others that support a world where more good happens. Together, we're making a difference while inspiring others and new generations to give back. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 25 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best.3



________________________________

1 The Competitive Scholarship benefit is administered by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS). Eligible members, and their spouse, dependent children and grandchildren, may apply, subject to the applicable eligibility criteria and Competitive Scholarship Guidelines in their jurisdiction.

2 Foresters Financial member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific eligibility requirements, definitions, and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice or are no longer available.

3 The A.M. Best rating assigned on October 27, 2025, reflects the overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF) but does not apply to the performance of any non-IOF issued products. An "A" (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by. A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. See ambest.com for our latest rating.

Foresters Financial, Foresters, Foresters Care, Foresters Moments, Foresters Renew, Foresters Member Discounts, Foresters Go®, the Foresters Go® logo and Helping Is Who We Are are trade names and trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Rd, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.

425680 CAN/US (04/26)

SOURCE The Independent Order of Foresters