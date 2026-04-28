Foresters Financial revamps Accelerated Underwriting program, increasing limits to $2 million and expanding eligibility

TORONTO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Foresters Financial™ today proudly announced a significant expansion of its Accelerated Underwriting (AUW) program in the US, effective April 26, 2026. The enhanced program raises face amount limits, broadens eligibility and introduces new digital tools that streamline submission and case management for producers. Underwriting decisions remain hands-on with each case being reviewed individually by our team.

Underwriting has traditionally been one of the slowest, most rigid parts of the life insurance process. Foresters is changing that, with an enhanced AUW program that allows even more applicants to go fluidless, eliminating unnecessary steps and speeding up case issue. All powered by advanced analytics that support smarter, faster eligibility decisions.

What's new for producers and their clients

Higher limits. Accelerated underwriting is now available up to $2,000,000 for ages 18 to 60 and up to $1,000,000 for ages 61 to 65 , opening the door to cases with larger face amounts without the traditional wait.

Accelerated underwriting is now available up to $2,000,000 for ages 18 to 60 and up to $1,000,000 for , opening the door to cases with larger face amounts without the traditional wait. New pre-screen checklist. A new pre-screen checklist on iPipeline iGO e-App lets producers quickly identify potential AUW eligibility before submission.

A new pre-screen checklist on iPipeline iGO e-App lets producers quickly identify potential AUW eligibility before submission. Broader eligibility. More clients may now qualify, including smokers and those taking hypertension or cholesterol medications, helping producers serve a wider range of real-world clients.

More clients may now qualify, including smokers and those taking hypertension or cholesterol medications, helping producers serve a wider range of real-world clients. Applies across the medically underwritten portfolio. The enhanced AUW program applies to all medically underwritten Foresters products, including Your Term, Advantage Plus II and SMART UL.

A new era, with new leadership

The AUW enhancements arrive alongside the appointment of Paul Greene as Foresters new Chief Underwriter, a leader focused on building an underwriting experience that reflects how people actually live today.

"This program says yes to more people, handles bigger cases and gets policies in the hands of clients faster," said Paul Greene, Chief Underwriter at Foresters Financial.

Why it matters

For over 150 years, Foresters has built its reputation on purpose-driven service to families. The enhanced AUW program extends that mission into the digital age, helping producers close the protection gap faster and helping more families secure meaningful coverage without the delays that have long defined traditional underwriting.

About Foresters Financial

Financial security and living your purpose

For over 150 years, Foresters has been helping families protect their financial future. But we don't stop there. As a purpose-driven organization, we empower our members with opportunities to enhance their health, support their local communities and champion the causes they care about most. We provide life insurance in the US and Canada, as well as life insurance and savings solutions in the UK, while partnering with our members to help them do more of the good they want to do.

Since 1874, we've been steadfast community builders. Today, sustainability, environmental consciousness and social responsibility are central to delivering our purpose. This commitment drives us to offer meaningful lifelong benefits1, such as Foresters Care™ grants that unite communities, Competitive Scholarships1 to nurture future leaders and more initiatives designed to create a world where good thrives. Together, we're making a difference while inspiring new generations to give back. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 25 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best.2

Foresters Financial member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific eligibility requirements, definitions, and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice or are no longer available.



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1 The Competitive Scholarship benefit is administered by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS). Eligible members, and their spouse, dependent children and grandchildren, may apply, subject to the applicable eligibility criteria and Competitive Scholarship Guidelines in their jurisdiction.

2 The A.M. Best rating assigned on October 27, 2025, reflects the overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF) but does not apply to the performance of any non-IOF issued products. An "A" (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by. A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. See ambest.com for our latest rating.

Foresters Financial, Foresters, Foresters Care, Foresters Moments, Foresters Renew, Foresters Member Discounts, Foresters Go, the Foresters Go logo and Helping Is Who We Are are trade names and trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Rd, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.

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SOURCE The Independent Order of Foresters