Forever Feed Technologies and JR Automation Partner to Manufacture Climate Technology for On-farm Feed Mills for Dairy and Beef Producers

News provided by

Forever Feed Technologies

01 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Forever Feed Technologies has selected JR Automation, a global leader in advanced automated manufacturing, to build climate positive indoor feed mills designed by FFT that will dramatically save water and reduce carbon emissions.

HANFORD, Calif. and AMERICAN FORK, Utah and HOLLAND, Mich., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Forever Feed Technologies (FFT) and JR Automation (JRA) are pleased to announce a definitive agreement to design and build on-farm controlled environment feed mills for large-scale dairy and beef cattle producers. With this partnership, FFT and JRA will design and deliver custom automated systems that maximize the productivity and effectiveness of Forever Feed's water and carbon emission reduction technology, improving both farm operations and meeting a growing demand for sustainably produced high-quality animal feed.

Forever Feed Technology selected JR Automation based on their problem-solving, partnership-focused approach and advanced automation expertise, spanning multiple industries, and supported by over 2,000 highly skilled employees with manufacturing facilities world-wide.

"Speaking as both a dairy producer and co-founder of Forever Feed, partnering with JR Automation gives me the confidence that the Forever Feed Mill solution will be able to produce an uninterrupted daily supply of fresh nutritious feed for our animals, and will be robust enough to economically scale on our farm, and many others like us, who each feed thousands of dairy and beef cattle," said Jack de Jong, Chairman of Forever Feed Technologies.

With this partnership, JR Automation provides Forever Feed Technology with a unique single-source solution for complete integration of FFT technology and data information, providing greater speed, flexibility, and efficiencies; giving agricultural leaders around the world a solid and profitable path to reducing water use and greenhouse emissions.

"We have built a strong relationship with Forever Feed and look forward to delivering an integrated solution that advances the productivity and sustainability of the dairy and beef cattle sector through the FFT Feed Mill," said Dave DeGraaf, CEO of JR Automation.

"Farmers and ranchers around the world are faced with the increasingly difficult dilemma of feeding their animals with water-saving and carbon reducing technology," said Steve Lindsley, CEO of Forever Feed Technologies.  "Working side by side with JRA allows FFT to rapidly deploy our systems here in the U.S. and prepares us to deliver our patent pending climate-tech solutions around the world."

The agreement with JR Automation includes building the first production ready FFT Feed Mill on the River Ranch Dairy in Hanford, CA in 2024.

ABOUT JR AUTOMATION

Established in 1980, JR Automation is a leading provider of intelligent automated manufacturing technology solutions that solve customers' key operational and productivity challenges. JR Automation serves customers across the globe in a variety of industries, including automotive, life sciences, aerospace, and more.   

In 2019, JR Automation was acquired by Hitachi, Ltd. In a strategic effort towards offering a seamless connection between the physical and cyber space for industrial manufacturers and distributors worldwide. With this partnership, JR Automation provides customers a unique, single-source solution for complete integration of their physical assets and data information, offering greater speed, flexibility, and efficiencies towards achieving their Industry 4.0 visions. JR Automation employs over 2,000 people at 21 manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.jrautomation.com, or contact us at [email protected].

ABOUT FOREVER FEED TECHNOLOGIES

Forever Feed Technologies is a pioneering leader in automated agricultural feed systems designed to provide environmentally conscious, economically viable, and sustainably produced feed that will enhance food security and self-reliance worldwide. As the world grapples with the challenges posed by changing climates, the agriculture sector has emerged as a critical arena for sustainable innovation. Forever Feed Technologies signifies a profound leap towards achieving climate-neutral agriculture by 2050, and a more sustainable future for all. Forever Feed is based in both Hanford, California and American Fork, Utah.  For more information, visit www.foreverfeed.tech, or contact us at [email protected].

SOURCE Forever Feed Technologies

Also from this source

Dairy and Agriculture Leaders Invest in Water-saving Climate Technology to Grow Animal Feed Indoors

Dairy and Agriculture Leaders Invest in Water-saving Climate Technology to Grow Animal Feed Indoors

Forever Feed Technologies, based in Hanford, CA and American Fork, UT, today announces a multimillion-dollar investment from a renowned group of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.