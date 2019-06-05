Forget Charging Pads: Real Wireless Power Is Finally Here

The new power transmitter is about the size of a soft drink can – one third the size of last-year's prototype. The transmitter blends into both residential and commercial environments and can be inconspicuously installed on track lighting, placed on a shelf, or plugged into a wall outlet. A unique feature of Wi-Charge's infrared (IR) light technology is that power levels are practically constant with distance, unlike other approaches, such as radio frequency (RF), which suffer a dramatic drop in power levels when the power receiver moves farther away from the energy source.

Wi-Charge's IR technology is also significantly more efficient than other approaches to long-range wireless power. Its light-based technology does not interfere with cellular, WiFi, Bluetooth or other forms of long-range communications. The Wi-Charge product is also plug-and-play – meaning no configuration is required.

"IoT and smart device manufacturers tell us time and again that they want an energy delivery solution that approximates wired power but allows battery-like freedom of movement and placement," says Yuval Boger, Chief Marketing Officer, Wi-Charge. "Wi-Charge eliminates the need for battery changes, allows new capabilities in power-constrained devices and will usher in the next-generation of mobile and smart devices. Simply put, life's better without wires."

Long-range wireless power is the third way of power delivery, overcoming the mobility challenges of wired power and the limitations of battery-based systems. Wi-Charge's patented light-based wireless charging system gives end-users the freedom they crave and product designers - the power they need. It is the only approach that fulfills the three promises of wireless charging:

Power – Suitable for IoT and smart-home devices

– Suitable for IoT and smart-home devices Distance – Up to 5 meters away

– Up to 5 meters away Safety – UL certified and approved by U.S. and international regulatory bodies

Dinesh Kithany, lead industry analyst, Wireless Power & Power Supply at HIS Markit, suggests that the wireless power market, which is in its nascent stage, is expected to become mainstream with the potential for high growth. As its awareness increases and the technology advances, it will be a sought-after feature by consumers. Per Kithany, the combined annual shipments of both wireless power receivers and transmitters is forecasted to grow to over 1.7 billion units by 2021 and exceed 7.5 billion units in 2027. The primary market driver: convenience for the end-user.

"While the majority of existing solutions are currently 'coupled-based' technologies, meaning those that require very close proximity between the transmitter and its receiver, the 'uncoupled-based' technologies, that provide charging at a distance, offer great potential for disruptive products and use cases," says Kithany. "Wi-Charge's infrared-based (IR) technology, which is categorized as uncoupled technology, appears very promising in this regard and has resulted in positive responses and growing confidence from their partnering companies. Their progress towards mass production is a good and welcoming sign for the overall growth of wireless charging industry."

Partners may apply to purchase samples for development purposes. Mass production pricing is also available upon request. Mass-produced units will be available later this year.



About Wi-Charge

Wi-Charge is the long-range wireless power company, founded with the goal of enabling automatic charging of phones and other smart devices. Our patented infrared wireless power technology can deliver several watts of power to client devices at room-sized distances. The company develops remote charging solutions that enable mobile and wireless devices to seamlessly recharge themselves without user intervention.

