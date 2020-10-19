Forget The Tricks, Reese's Brand Brings The Treats With Robotic Halloween Door

Rain or shine, protective masks or monster masks, the Reese's Trick-or-Treat Door provides a robotic, social-distancing option that brings Reese's Peanut Butter Cups right to your doorstep this Halloween. Your only job? Say "trick or treat" after the Trick-or-Treat Door arrives at your doorstep and enjoy your Reese's treats!

"This Halloween is unlike any other, so we've upped the ante on creativity as a result," said Allen Dark, Reese's senior brand manager. "A robotic Reese's dispensing door is just what the world needs right now!"

This one-of-a-kind robotic door is designed to traverse through neighborhoods via remote control and bring candy to your doorstep. You'll know it's coming before it even arrives thanks to the smoke, lights and epic Halloween soundtrack that comes along with it. What can we say? We like to make an entrance.

When it rolls up to your door, simply say "trick or treat" and the Reese's Trick-or-Treat Door dispenses king size (yes, king size, because why not?) Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

Here's how the one-and-only Reese's Trick-or-Treat Door works:

Three motors power the door, directed by a remote control from up to 5,000 feet away – no humans nearby required!

The 9' door features a built-in Bluetooth-enabled speaker that activates once "trick or treat" is said.

A king size Reese's candy bar will appear through the mail slot from a retractable shelf.

Want the Reese's Trick-or-Treat Door to come to your town? Go to @Reeses on Instagram and tell us where, using #ReesesDoor.

This Halloween is sure to bring all the tricks, so the Reese's brand is bringing the treats with the first-of-its-kind Trick-or-Treat Door. #NotSorry

