FORM Announces Bri Newhart as Chief Human Resources Officer

QUINCY, Mass., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FORM , the top field execution and image recognition platform for teams, today announced Bri Newhart as its new Chief Human Resources Officer. Since 2021, Newhart has led FORM's Human Resources program as Vice President of HR, fostering the rapidly-growing organization's culture and uniting its global team of over 375 employees across Boston, Denver, London, Kyiv, and Krakow.

Bri Newhart, new Chief Human Resources Officer at FORM

In 2022, Newhart and her team hired over 120 global team members, reduced time to hire by 74%, and increased retention by 15%, all feats Newhart says have helped FORM build a highly-engaged and collaborative culture that puts people first. "We are a company full of people who constantly learn from and support each other, no matter where we are," says Newhart. "Even though our team is mostly remote, we still find ways to connect. That connection is a huge contributor to attracting and retaining the world's top talent—and to the success of our organization as a whole." As CHRO, Newhart will continue her 15-year career in HR by building and engaging FORM's diverse team member base. Her goals for the role include vital initiatives such as DEIB-focused Learning & Development programs and a Women in Leadership committee—all rooted in FORM's core values of integrity, teamwork, and innovation.

Ali Moosani, FORM CEO, believes the role of HR will only grow in importance as cultural trends and tech advancements continue to shape the future of work. "We are in a pivotal era; the ways in which people work and the tools they're using to do it are changing, and it's happening quickly," he says. "Bri understands this landscape better than anyone, and she knows exactly what our teams need to succeed inside and outside of work. Her role is invaluable to our position as a global leader in the industry."

Newhart's promotion is one of multiple developments FORM has planned for 2023, with more to come this summer. "With Bri as CHRO, this will be one of the strongest leadership teams I've worked with in my career," says Moosani. "2023 will be a significant year of growth, and I can't wait to see what we accomplish together."

About FORM

FORM powers the world's 2 billion mobile workers as they change companies and industries for good, with mobile technology that improves execution from the frontline. FORM's digital assistant for teams guides daily tasks, boosts communication, and provides leaders with real-time intelligence to drive faster actions and better decisions. FORM activates and connects teams in the field--with leaders, missions, and each other--so they can deliver success in the enterprise. FORM solutions have been deployed by Fortune 500 companies and customers around the world. To learn more, visit www.FORM.com .

