FORM Wraps 2025 With 32 Percent Growth Driven by Increased Image Recognition Technology Use by Expanding Customer Base

Consumer packaged goods, beer, wine, spirits, and grocery retail businesses underpinned FORM's market leadership

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FORM , a leading provider of mobile task management and retail execution solutions, completed 2025 with year-over-year growth of 32 percent. This further builds on FORM's record-breaking 2024 performance. The growth reflects increased global adoption of FORM's market-leading image recognition solution GoSpotCheck by major companies in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG), beer, wine, spirits, and grocery retail industries, as teams use real-time insights to improve merchandising execution, reduce shrink, strengthen compliance, and protect margins.

"We listen closely to our customers' needs for increased efficiency, insight, and coordination across increasingly complex retail operations," said FORM CEO Ali Moosani. "With customer satisfaction scores of 98.5 percent, FORM stands out among the competition because of our AI-enabled innovations in areas like augmented reality, as well as our strong brand perception, worldwide presence, and highly experienced leadership team. As strategies for 2026 get underway, we enter the year from a position of strength, ready to deliver the most advanced field execution capabilities available anywhere."

In the year, FORM announced several market-leading product innovations including:

These technology innovations, along with those previously delivered, led to record usage numbers in the year:

More than 100,000,000 photos captures

More than 400,000,000 tasks completed

More than 1,600,000 locations audited

More than 1,000,000,000 image recognition tags analyzed

Also in 2025, FORM moved into new industries, including the outdoor and active lifestyle segments, and expanded its global sales team and leadership . The company received Food & Beverage Magazine's Top Products of the Year award. It also launched the FORM Market Monitor , a nationwide report powered by GoSpotCheck's AI image recognition that tracks which brands are gaining shelf space across U.S. stores amid tariff impacts and market disruptions.

"Among the most important metrics is the number of existing customers that have increased their usage of GoSpotCheck, demonstrating the value of our solution as well as the overall adoption of AI-enabled tools by both CPG and retail," continued Moosani. "We're seeing a surge of interest in image recognition and augmented reality by enterprises to conduct highly specific tasks such as planogram compliance. AI is significantly changing what retailers, distributors, and manufacturers know about their businesses, and they are implementing tactics on the ground based on that knowledge. We expect that trend will continue and accelerate in 2026."

FORM enters 2026 well-positioned to build on its momentum and drive continued growth and market leadership.

About FORM

FORM powers the world's 2 billion mobile workers as they change companies and industries for good, with mobile technology that improves execution from the frontline. FORM activates and connects teams in the field – with leaders, missions, and each other – so they can deliver success in the enterprise. The FORM field execution platform serves as a digital assistant for frontline teams by guiding daily tasks, streamlining data collection, facilitating real-time communication, and providing leaders with real-time intelligence to drive faster actions and better decisions.

GoSpotCheck introduced new augmented reality in-store execution capabilities for grocers' perishable departments, giving them one consistent, scalable way to measure and act on execution compliance everywhere in the store. With the augmented reality capabilities, grocers can track and manage their most complex departments – the perishable departments – so they can improve key business metrics including labor, sales, and margin.

FORM offers the world's only integrated task management and image recognition platform and enables smart audits on more display types than any solution in the market, plus industry-leading field communications and photo reporting capabilities. FORM solutions have been deployed by Fortune 500 companies around the world. To learn more, visit form.com .

SOURCE FORM