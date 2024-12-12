FORM Announces GoSpotCheck by FORM on Salesforce AppExchange

FORM's customers can now benefit from capabilities to capture, analyze, and act on product-level data in the field

QUINCY, Mass., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FORM today announced it has launched GoSpotCheck on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowering customers to quickly and easily capture, store, and analyze SKU-level data from shelves, coolers, displays, drink menus, beer taps, and back bars with GoSpotCheck's image recognition AI—natively in Salesforce. GoSpotCheck's field execution app allows frontline teams to instantly capture item-level data using AI-powered image recognition. By simply snapping a photo on their mobile device, teams can track assortment and planogram compliance, verify in-stock performance, measure shelf share, and gather competitive intelligence—all within seconds.

GoSpotCheck by FORM is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxConsultingListingDetail?listingId=2f5da03b-0bbb-4647-987d-02fd7601b3fd .

GoSpotCheck by FORM

GoSpotCheck by FORM's Image Recognition AI can capture and analyze products in both on-premise and off-premise (retail) environments, including shelves, coolers, and floor displays in retail, and drink menus, back bars, and tap handles in bars and restaurants. GoSpotCheck by FORM's listing on AppExchange will enable leaders to quickly build and deploy tasks to teams without leaving the Salesforce platform. They can then easily track completion and account-level data using GoSpotCheck by FORM as a custom object in Salesforce reporting, and even use GoSpotCheck by FORM's photo reporting platform to view visual confirmation of execution in real-time. The solution creates a powerful, seamless experience for distributed teams who already rely on Salesforce and want the added benefits of GoSpotCheck by FORM's retail execution AI. While new to AppExchange, GoSpotCheck has over a decade of experience in delivering field execution solutions to enterprise consumer goods brands, including the top four beer suppliers, the top three non-alcoholic beverage suppliers globally, and the two leading North American wine and spirits distributors. GoSpotCheck's AppExchange solution was developed in partnership with Catena Clearing .

Comments on the News

"In launching GoSpotCheck by FORM, we are able to empower our customers with capabilities to capture, analyze, and act on product-level data in the field. We're thrilled to work with Salesforce to offer this Image Recognition technology to customers via the Salesforce AppExchange." - Ali Moosani , Chief Executive Officer at FORM.

, Chief Executive Officer at FORM. "GoSpotCheck by FORM is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by pairing image recognition designed for retailers and consumer goods brands with our existing field management capabilities," said Alice Steinglass , Executive Vice President and General Manager, Platform, Salesforce. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 8,000 apps and experts, with over 12 million customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About GoSpotCheck

GoSpotCheck by FORM powers the world's 2 billion mobile workers as they change companies and industries for good, with mobile technology that improves execution from the frontline. FORM's digital assistant for teams guides daily tasks, boosts communication, and provides leaders with real-time intelligence to drive faster actions and better decisions. FORM activates and connects teams in the field--with leaders, missions, and each other--so they can deliver success in the enterprise. FORM solutions have been deployed by Fortune 500 companies and customers around the world and have received numerous accolades from G2, Capterra, Forbes, and Forrester. To learn more, visit www.FORM.com .

