Formal Requirements of the European Patent System Seminar: London, United Kingdom - November 26-27, 2020
Dec 02, 2019, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Formal Requirements of the European Patent System" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
This two-day seminar for Administrative Staff in the Patent Profession on how to competently prepare an application for filing before the EPO. Providing an introduction to the European patent system and how to proceed with an European patent application an much more.
Who Should Attend:
- Administrative and patent formalities staff
- Office managers in industrial patent departments
- Administrators in private practice
- Those needing a good understanding of the formal requirements of the European Patent system
Agenda:
Day One
Introduction to the European patent system
- History and development
- Organisation of the European Patent Office
- Departmental responsibilities
The European patent application
- Documents needed on filing
- Accordance of a date of filing
- Formalities examination
- Missing parts of the description and missing drawings
- Case management
Practical exercise: Divisional application
Electronic filing
- Case management system
- Web-form filing
Procedure before the receiving section and search divisions
- Search report and search opinion
- Response to the search opinion
- Publication of the application
Fees
- Modes of payment
- Reductions
- Refunds
Practical exercise: Divisional application
Day Two
Time limits - notification
- Calculation
- Extensions
- Notification
Loss of rights - remedies
- Further processing
- Re-establishment of rights
- Transfer of rights
Practical exercise: Time limits
Substantive examination - examining division
- Formal procedures up to grant of the European patent
- Refusal of the application
- Withdrawal of the application
- Deemed to be withdrawn
- Accelerated examination
Post-grant proceedings
- Opposition
- Limitation
- Appeal
Overview of PCT
- Overview of the international phase
- Entry in the regional phase
Regional entry before the EPO as designated office
- EPO Form 1200
- Payment of fees
- Supplementary European search
- Substantive examination
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d6alq7
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article