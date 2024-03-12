FormaPath to unveil new product at upcoming annual meeting of pathologists

Lab automation developer will exhibit and present a poster at the conference

ITHACA, N.Y., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FormaPath is excited to return to the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology Annual Meeting for 2024.

The company is exhibiting with a booth (#208) that will offer an exclusive preview of their new, state-of-the-art, lab automation equipment.

Meeting attendees will also be able to view demonstrations of AdiPress, the automated lymph node dissection tool.

On tuesday, March 26 at 9:30 AM the company will participate in a poster presentation: Current State of Intra-/Interobserver Accuracy and Reproducibility in Tissue Biopsy Grossing and Comparison to an Automated Vision System (Poster Board #198)

About FormaPath:

FormaPath is working to revolutionize the cancer staging process through cutting-edge laboratory automation equipment. We are dedicated to improving patient care by streamlining and automating the diagnostic process. Our equipment minimizes human errors, allowing for rapid and accurate sample processing, reducing turnaround times, and increasing efficiency.

With a commitment to research and innovation, we continuously develop state-of-the-art solutions, empowering healthcare professionals to make informed decisions and provide each cancer patient with their best chance at a positive outcome.

To learn more about FormaPath, visit formapath.com.

Contact:

Phil Lonsdale

Commercial Strategy, FormaPath

[email protected]

SOURCE FormaPath