Former 4Life Research, NCH, and Inc Authority President Joins CEO Coaching International as Partner and Coach

MIAMI, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Greg Martin as its newest Partner and Coach.

Martin, the former president of 4Life Research, NCH, and Inc Authority, is an operations-focused entrepreneur, CEO, private equity investor, and executive coach with a unique track record. During his 30+ year career as a founder and senior executive, he helped lead four separate businesses onto the Inc. 5000 list (three in the top 1%) with 5-year organic growth rates of 3,400%, 5,600%, and 6,100%. Combined, the businesses have generated revenue of over $3 billion, created over 2,500 jobs, won numerous best workplace awards, and yielded two high 8-figure exits.

"Greg is a seasoned leader whose vision and strategic acumen have consistently driven remarkable growth at the companies he's led," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "Having helped four separate companies land on the Inc. 5000 list with record growth, Greg has demonstrated an exceptional ability to guide organizations to success. I'm excited to welcome him to the CEO Coaching International team, where he will continue to guide others toward achieving BIG growth."

As an executive, investor, and coach, Martin says he is deeply passionate about unlocking human and organizational potential at the intersection of vision, mission, culture, strategy, and execution.

"I am excited and honored to join the CEO Coaching International community," Martin said. "I am passionate about assisting founders and senior leadership teams in unlocking the full potential of their organizations, and the track record of CEO Coaching International's clients Making BIG Happen in terms of revenue and EBITDA growth is unparalleled. I find deep meaning and great personal satisfaction through leveraging the lessons and experiences I've gained over a long and successful career helping guide others to achieve what matters most."

Martin is a 30-year member of YPO, serving in leadership at the local, regional, and international level, including two years as the Vice Chair of the International Board. He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School (Owner-President Management Program).

Martin lives in Park City, Utah, and has four adult children. He is a competitive road cyclist, former ski racer, private pilot, and avid international fresh and saltwater fly fisherman.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have experienced an average revenue CAGR of 31% (2.6X the U.S. average) and an average EBITDA CAGR of 52.3% (more than 5X the U.S. average). For more information, please visit: https://ceocoachinginternational.com/

