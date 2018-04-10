Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights

Clarity Insights, the nation's largest onshore consultancy focused solely on data and analytics, is continuing toward another year of growth. Gabriel is the first of several new leadership hires on the horizon, as the firm expands its practices to encompass new industries and disciplines.

"Gabriel is an exciting addition to Clarity leadership as we continue a trajectory of growth in 2018. We're confident his experience and acumen make him the right person to lead our data sciences group to continue delivering measurable results for our clients," said Neil Huse, President of Clarity Insights.

Prior to joining Clarity Insights, Gabriel served as Accenture's Director of Analytics, where he was responsible for growing analytics services at the largest search firm in the world. Before that he gained years of experience as a data scientist focusing on attribution modeling, advanced time series forecasting and measuring advertising spend ROI. Gabriel holds a Master's degree in Operations Research from the Florida Institute of Technology and a Bachelor's degree in Applied Mathematics from the University of California, Berkeley.

"I am excited to join a company recognized as a leader in customer analytics. I'm looking forward to working with Clarity Insights clients and building on the company's strong growth record," Gabriel said.

About Clarity Insights

Clarity Insights is the nation's largest onshore consultancy focused exclusively on data and analytics. With a team unrivaled in both technical expertise and business acumen, Clarity Insights' consultants are force multipliers for Fortune 1000 companies that want the most out of their data. Working across the full data stack—data science, data visualization, data engineering and data strategy—the company helps clients create an environment where data is not only accessible, but creates change across industries, including financial services, insurance, CPG/retail, entertainment, healthcare and media.

Media Contact:

Callie Wheeler

cwheeler@clarityinsights.com

940-435-9577

