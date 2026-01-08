Former Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf Joins American Global Strategies as a Vice Chairman

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Global Strategies LLC announced that Chad F. Wolf, the former Acting Secretary of Homeland Security under President Donald J. Trump, has joined the firm as a Vice Chairman.

Chad Wolf

Wolf served as Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the third-largest federal department in the U.S. government, from 2019 to 2021. During his time at DHS, he successfully navigated numerous global and domestic challenges to the nation's security, including COVID-19, civil unrest, numerous border and immigration crises, historic natural disasters, and threats to global aviation security. Earlier in his career, Wolf helped stand up the Transportation Security Administration after the tragic events of 9/11 and helped manage its subsequent integration into DHS in 2003. Prior to his appointment as Acting Secretary, Wolf held senior positions at DHS including Assistant Secretary, Under Secretary, and Chief of Staff.

In addition to his government service, Wolf spent over 10 years in the private sector helping clients manage risks. He also chairs Homeland Security, Immigration and Western Hemisphere policy at the America First Policy Institute (AFPI).

AGS Chairman Ambassador Robert C. O'Brien (Ret.) said, "Secretary Wolf brings exceptional knowledge, expertise, and connectivity to AGS. As one of President Trump's most effective first term Cabinet members, Secretary Wolf is uniquely placed to provide insight and advice to AGS clients on domestic and international events."

"AGS is a recognized leader both inside the government and out. Their deep expertise is unparalleled, and I'm honored to join Ambassador O'Brien and the entire AGS team as the firm grows by delivering world-class service to clients," said Wolf.

American Global Strategies LLC is a boutique strategic advisory firm founded by former National Security Advisor Robert C. O'Brien and former National Security Council Chief of Staff Alexander B. Gray. The staff is comprised of professionals who have served at the White House, State, Treasury, Commerce, USTR, the Pentagon, and on Capitol Hill. The firm's primary office is in Washington, D.C. Visit us at https://americanglobalstrategies.com/

