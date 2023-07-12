Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson to speak at a National Press Club Headliners Newsmaker on Monday, July 17

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is seeking the Republican nomination for president, will announce the first plank of his presidential campaign's policy agenda at a National Press Club in-person Headliners Newsmaker on Monday, July 17 at 3 p.m. His remarks will focus on his proposals for a complete reform of federal law enforcement.

Hutchinson, a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, launched his presidential campaign in April in his hometown of Bentonville, Ark. He has characterized himself as a "consistent conservative."

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson responding during an interview with the Associated Press, Dec. 13, 2022 in Washington. . (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Hutchinson, a lawyer, began his career in public services when President Ronald Reagan appointed him, at 31, as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas. In 1996, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives where he served until his appointment by President George W. Bush in 2001 to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration. He also served as an undersecretary for border security at the Department of Homeland Security.

National Press Club To Host Briefing: "Evan Gershkovich Case After 100 Days"

NPC leaders demand accountability for murder of Mexican journalist Luis Martín Sánchez Iñiguez

