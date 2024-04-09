FORMER ATLASSIAN HEAD OF PRODUCT JOINS CENSIA TALENT INTELLIGENCE AS CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Censia Talent Intelligence, an AI-enabled HR technology leader, is thrilled to announce the addition of Steve Goldsmith as its new Chief Product Officer. Steve's extensive career, including decades of product innovation and engineering leadership and marked by transformative contributions to industry giants positions him as the ideal leader to steer Censia into its next chapter of growth and innovation.

"Steve's track record of transforming ideas into successful products aligns perfectly with our mission to transform the HR industry by powering talent decisions with data and AI." Says Joanna Riley, CEO and co-founder. "Steve will be instrumental in advancing Censia as our Chief Product Officer, ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers and leading the charge in the evolution of talent intelligence. With Steve's experience and dedication to product development and innovation, the next evolution of AI and talent intelligence at Censia will be exciting."

Prior to joining Censia, Steve made significant contributions to Atlassian, where he served as Head of Product for Atlassian's Accelerator Group for nine years. During his tenure, Steve played a pivotal role in the company's growth, helping achieve its expansion from less than 700 employees to 12,000+ and establishing a thriving presence in Austin, TX. His leadership, innovative product strategies and world-class expertise in finding product-market fit and scaling product organizations were instrumental in growing Atlassian's global presence and expanding its product offerings.

Steve presently serves on the boards of several prominent non-profit organizations, including Waterloo Greenway, Wonders & Worries, DivInc and the Atlassian Foundation, further highlighting his commitment to community service and backing initiatives to drive social transformation for good.

As Chief Product Officer, Steve will utilize his comprehensive product strategy, product-led growth and software development background to catalyze Censia's advancement and further cement its status as a leader in the emerging talent intelligence industry. His skills in product management and execution, along with a deep foundation in software engineering and enterprise technology, will help deliver groundbreaking ideas and innovations in Censia's products and services, enabling organizations to unleash their potential through transformative hiring and insights.

Steve shared his excitement about the new opportunity, saying: "All great products are created by people; I view talented team members as the most important aspect of any role or company I've been a part of. I am thrilled to join Jo and the team at Censia to enable our customers to build further and grow continued success."

