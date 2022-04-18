Former Bank Director and FinXTech CEO Al Dominick Joins Cornerstone Advisors

'We speak the same language when it comes to performance and strategic growth.'

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Advisors announced today that Al Dominick, formerly chief executive officer of DirectorCorps, Inc., has joined the firm as a partner. DirectorCorps operates various lines of business, including Bank Director, host of the annual "Acquire or Be Acquired" conference, and FinXTech, a resource designed to connect bank executives with fintech partners.

"Providing leading financial services industry insights to our bank, credit union, fintech, and investor clients has always been one of our guiding principles," said Scott Sommer, chief executive officer at Cornerstone Advisors and one of the company's founders. "Al Dominick's years of C-suite and board level relationships in these segments meshes perfectly with our objective of delivering authoritative insights that help financial institutions confidently execute on their performance improvement and growth strategies."

Dominick served as CEO of Bank Director for nearly a decade. While there, he also hosted "Looking Ahead," a digital board leadership series created in conjunction with Nasdaq.

Steve Williams, Cornerstone president and founder, echoed Sommer's observations. "Cornerstone shares Al's view of the significant strategic changes required for banks to continue growing shareholder value in the next decade," he said. "Al brings a unique ability to engage boards of directors, executive teams, and other stakeholders to embrace this change and use fact-based insights to drive successful execution."

Dominick said he believes the move to Cornerstone is a natural next step in his continuing quest to help financial services institutions thrive. "Over the years, I have learned that the Cornerstone leadership team and I speak the same language when it comes to financial performance and strategic growth," Dominick said. "Joining this team of more than 150 professionals will enable me to apply my expertise not only to helping FIs and fintechs achieve sustainable profitability, but also to assisting Cornerstone Advisors realize its expansion goals."

Cornerstone Advisors, a management and technology consulting firm, brings innovative insights and strategic execution to banks, credit unions and fintechs, helping them reach the next level of performance. For more information, visit crnrstone.com.

