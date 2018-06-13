Former Bio Ionic COO Thomas Gebhart Joins FHI Heat as New Company COO

Prior to his time with Eurasia Concepts, Gebhart served as SVP and General Manager of Belson, a subsidiary of Helen of Troy, leading the company's Professional Personal Care division. From 2001 to 2007, he served as the VP of Merchandising of Sally Beauty Company, where he was recruited from BeautyFirst, a chain group of beauty supply and beauty salons with more than 100 doors, working as their Director of Merchandising.

"I joined FHI Heat as I wanted greatly to contribute to its global repositioning in both the professional and luxury beauty space. FHI Heat has always had the reputation of being a top tier hair tool company within the professional marketplace, and with the right added focus on state-of-the-art technology, social media outreach, and the knowledge of what our stylist really needs in order to facilitate their business, we will build tools that will undoubtedly take this company to the next level." – Thomas Gebhart, COO, Luxury Brands LLC. dba FHI Heat

"I'm very excited that Tom has joined the FHI team. He comes with years of experience and maturity in the beauty industry, and I believe he will be a huge asset for the growth and expansion of our company." – Michael Dodo, President and CEO, Luxury Brands LLC. dba FHI Heat

The Luxury Brands LLC. brand portfolio includes FHI Heat®, STYLUS™, NEO BOND™, Hair Veil™ and Daily Beauty. FHI Heat is a world-renowned provider of Professional Hair Care products, offering the industry's highest quality and most technologically advanced hair tools. STYLUS, the award-winning tool innovation, is part of a collection of thermal styling brushes that has generated buzz from fans worldwide. It's the winner of the Stylist Choice Award for Favorite New Innovative Hair Tool. Hair Veil Powder Hair Filler is a game changer for fine hair, creating the appearance of thicker, richer, fuller hair while eliminating shiny spots, exposed scalp and camouflaging scars. Daily Beauty care and styling products provide smooth, shiny, frizz-free hair. Neo-Bond is a revolutionary formula that instantly repairs and protects the hair during and after all chemical services. For more information visit FHIBrands.com or call Toll-Free 1-877-344-4328.

