Former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis Joins RaySecur Advisory Board

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySecur ™, a security imaging technology company with the world's first DHS Safety Act-designated millimeter wave (mmWave) desktop scanner for mail and package threat detection, announced today that former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis has joined its advisory board. Davis will leverage his decades of law enforcement experience to help RaySecur accelerate adoption of its flagship MailSecur mail and package threat detection solutions.

MailSecur scanners use safe mmWaves to see inside of objects. They can detect more and smaller threats than X-ray scanners, including explosives, weapons, radiation, and other suspicious contents, as well as liquids and powders at 300X the sensitivity of X-rays. Unlike X-ray scanners, there are no safety concerns or need for specialized training. Mail threat incidents have been increasing, with the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responding to an average of more than 10 dangerous mail or package incidents each day for the last three years. In the last 16 months, AstraZeneca's Covid Vaccine Plant, Subway Sandwiches Corporate Headquarters, and Dr. Anthony Fauci have all been victims of dangerous mail threats.

"Mail and package threat detection is an underestimated and vitally important component of public safety, and I'm excited to join the advisory board of a company that offers the only safe and scalable solution for organizations and individuals to combat this problem," said Davis. "It's crucial that law enforcement, enterprises, correctional facilities and government institutions have access to this technology and ensure they can seamlessly scan every package in a quick and efficient manner. I look forward to working with RaySecur to help meet this important security need."

Ed Davis is the latest addition to a world-class team comprising technology, military, security and law enforcement professionals. He has a 35 year track record and is the president and CEO of business strategy and security services firm, Edward Davis Company. Davis served as the Boston Police Commissioner from December 2006 until October 2013, where he led the highly successful response to the Boston Marathon bombing. Prior to that, he was the Superintendent of the Lowell, Massachusetts Police Department for 12 years. Davis serves on AT&T's advisory board and was a former Safety Advisory Board Member at Uber.

"We are honored to have an esteemed law enforcement figure such as Ed Davis join our Advisory Board and help us continue closing the mail security gap," said Alex Sappok, Ph.D., CEO of RaySecur. "Ed's strong interest in RaySecur not only highlights the importance of improving mail security across industry and government, but also our solutions which can easily address the problem at scale."

About RaySecur

RaySecur™ is revolutionizing security imaging with the world's first DHS Safety Act-designated millimeter wave scanners, remote analysis and threat detection solutions. RaySecur's flagship product, MailSecur™, is a desktop-sized scanner used by leading Fortune 500 companies, heads of state, and government agencies to detect mail-borne threats. RaySecur and MailSecur are trademarks of RaySecur, Inc. For more information on RaySecur and MailSecur, visit www.RaySecur.com.

