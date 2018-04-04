Former Brookdale CEO Bill Sheriff to Rejoin Company as Consultant

"I'm delighted that Bill has accepted my invitation to serve as a consultant," said President and CEO Lucinda "Cindy" Baier. "His familiar presence and knowledge of what has worked at Brookdale and in senior living historically will help support our strategic pivot of returning to what made Brookdale successful." Baier continued, "Our plan is for Brookdale to return to our strong foundation where we will differentiate ourselves based on caring associates who create passionate advocates and generate referrals. With almost 30 years of leadership in senior living, Bill is a great resource to provide insight about our industry and senior living operations and I'm confident his advice and counsel will be extremely valuable as we move forward."

Sheriff led Brookdale as CEO from 2006 until retiring in 2013, after having served as Chairman and CEO of American Retirement Corporation (ARC) and its predecessors since 1984. He also previously served on Brookdale's board of directors. In 2017, Sheriff received a Distinguished Service Award for lifetime achievement from Argentum. He became an inaugural member of the American Senior Housing Association's (ASHA) Senior Living Hall of Fame earlier this year and has also received that organization's Lifetime Achievement Award. Argentum and ASHA are two national trade associations for the senior living industry. He continues to be active in several areas including service in a number of capacities to New Mexico State University, his alma mater.

"I am pleased to again work with the talented and committed people of Brookdale – from the front-line associates to senior management – who are selflessly dedicated to enriching lives every day," said Sheriff. "I look forward to working with Cindy to return to our strong foundations and win locally while leveraging our industry-leading scale and experience. I am impressed by Cindy's commitment to the future of this company and its people."

About Brookdale

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates independent living, assisted living, and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers, with approximately 1,023 communities in 46 states and the ability to serve approximately 101,000 residents as of December 31, 2017. Through its ancillary services program, the Company also offers a range of, home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more Brookdale news, go to brookdalenews.com

