Former C-Suite Executive at Honeywell International, Integrity Staffing, and GAAM Wealth Advisors Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Keith Corrigan as its newest Partner and Coach.

Corrigan is a highly successful leader with over 30 years of experience across a diverse group of industries, from staffing to jet engine manufacturing and wealth management. He is a former senior executive at companies including Integrity Staffing, Honeywell International, and GAAM Wealth Advisors.

Keith Corrigan, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International.

During his time as COO of Integrity Staffing Solutions, Corrigan successfully led through the COVID-19 pandemic while producing growth and record profits. He offshored operations to India, the Philippines, and Guatemala and completely overhauled the company's technology systems. He also reduced Integrity's cost structure, resulting in a 12X increase in profitability.

As the CEO of GAAM Wealth Advisors, Corrigan led the operation through a successful 7-figure business exit for the owner. He renamed and rebranded the company after his business partner's retirement and successfully navigated the financial crisis of 2008-2009.

Corrigan also served as the Site Leader for Honeywell International, where he led the Engines Campus in Phoenix producing jet engines for commercial aircraft manufacturers from parts produced around the world. He successfully led through the largest (at that time) SAP conversion for all Honeywell sites.

"Keith is a terrific addition to our team of world-class coaches," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "He is a passionate leader who is deeply experienced in building successful teams, achieving rapid growth and record profits, and thriving during economic downturns and cultural changes. As a coach, Keith can give clients the tools, guidance, and support needed to Make BIG Happen in their business."

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside the distinguished group of leaders at CEO Coaching International. I am very excited to combine the powerful Make BIG Happen methodologies with my 30+ years of leading successful companies in this next chapter of my career," Corrigan said. "I have a driving passion to help other CEOs grow scalable businesses, build great teams, and continue to develop as leaders. It can be lonely at the top and my aspiration is to be a confidant and accountability partner to these leaders so we will achieve all they have ever desired for themselves and their business."

To schedule a complimentary introduction call with Keith Corrigan or another one of the CEO Coaching International coaches, visit: https://ceocoachinginternational.com/coach/keith-corrigan/

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 3,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have experienced an average revenue CAGR of 31% (2.6X the U.S. average) and an average EBITDA CAGR of 52.3% (more than 5X the U.S. average). For more information, please visit: https://ceocoachinginternational.com/

