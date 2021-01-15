Former CEO & Founder of Five Star Custom Foods, Acquired by Cargill, Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Jeff Bledsoe as its newest Partner and Coach.



Bledsoe is a proven CEO and entrepreneur with success creating value and solid business relationships. As founding partner and CEO of Five Star Custom Foods, a custom food manufacturing company, Jeff grew the company from start-up to over $200MM in revenue with manufacturing locations in two states. In 2016, Bledsoe led his business through a successful sale to global food corporation Cargill.

As CEO of Five Star Custom Foods, Jeff raised capital, managed cash flow, and led the company to rapid growth and quick profitability. He managed the business from its start-up and entrepreneurial stages through the growing pains associated with rapid growth and scale. He successfully grew the capital-intensive business by attracting world-class talent and leading the team to exceptional performance.

Prior to his entrepreneurial success at his own business, Jeff worked for a multibillion dollar publicly traded company and private equity owned businesses.

Bledsoe is deeply skilled at building deep relationships with customers, managing sales and customer service teams, developing impactful business metrics, and creating a culture of responsiveness, accountability, performance, and fun. Jeff is passionate about personal development and helping others clarify their objectives to achieve their potential. His style blends challenging, supporting, and guiding leaders to their respective definitions of success.

Jeff is eager to bring his experience and entrepreneurial prowess to the CEO Coaching International team.

"I'm proud to be part of such an accomplished group of entrepreneurs and CEOs who are relentless in their passion to help others achieve their goals and make a difference in their communities," Bledsoe said. "Since the onset of this pandemic, I've had the honor of getting to know Mark Moses and his team of CEO coaches and observed them helping clients apply the principles in his book, Make Big Happen, to navigate these uncharted waters to incredible success. I look forward to leveraging my experience and these proven methods to help other CEOs make big happen in their businesses."

"Jeff is the personification of Make Big Happen," said CEO Coaching International CEO and Founding Partner Mark Moses. "Jeff cofounded a business, raised capital himself, and grew the business from scratch to $200M in revenue prior to its sale to Cargill. At the same time, he expertly built a team that called upon some of the largest, well-known names in retail and hospitality. We are proud to welcome him to the team."

In his free time, Jeff enjoys cycling, fly fishing, skiing, boating, and hiking. He is also deeply dedicated to family – Jeff has been married to his wife, Julie, for over 30 years and has two grown children.

About CEO Coaching International



CEO Coaching International works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their overall performance. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 600 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 40 countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President that has made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine figure exits. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 59% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com



