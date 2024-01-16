Former CEO & President of SAP America Joins Tonkean Advisory Board

News provided by

Tonkean

16 Jan, 2024, 10:28 ET

Rodolpho Cardenuto joins Tonkean a week after Tonkean Intake Orchestration was made available on SAP® Store.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonkean Inc., the provider of AI-powered process orchestration for enterprises, today announced that Rodolpho Cardenuto, former CEO and President of SAP America and current CEO of SEIDOR North America, has joined Tonkean as an Advisory Board Member.

Continue Reading
Rodolpho Cardenuto
Rodolpho Cardenuto

"I'm thrilled to be collaborating with the Tonkean leadership team in advancing their solutions and fostering a long-term partnership," says Cardenuto. "Tonkean has developed a remarkable, cutting-edge technology—an automation platform that seamlessly orchestrates end-to-end business processes, systems, and people, and that helps companies drive SAP adoption. I'm excited to be a part of the team as we embark on the next phase of expansion."

During his time with SAP, Cardenuto led the SAP businesses in the US, Canada, and Latin America. Hallmarks of his tenure include integrating SAP's many acquired cloud assets, as well as leading the organization's evolution from an ERP on-premise solution provider into a multi-cloud solution powerhouse. As President of the SAP Global Partner Organization, meanwhile, Cardenuto created an ecosystem consisting of 17,000 partners representing 30% of SAP's global revenue.

This experience lends itself well to the work presently underway at Tonkean, which just last week announced that Tonkean Intake Orchestration had been made available on SAP® Store. Tonkean Intake Orchestration integrates with SAP Ariba Catalog, SAP Ariba Buying and Invoicing, and SAP ERP, private cloud edition. It helps internal teams build and orchestrate AI-enhanced guided intake experiences that serve to increase process adoption, maximize efficiency, and increase spend under management in SAPsolutions.

"We could not be more excited about bringing Rodolpho on as an advisor for Tonkean," says Sagi Eliyahu, Tonkean co-founder and CEO. "He's coming on at the perfect time. His expertise and experience will be invaluable to us as we continue working to bring the power of AI-powered intake orchestration to SAP customers."

More broadly, the addition of Cardenuto to the Tonkean advisory board advances Tonkean's mission to realize the potential of AI and AI-powered intake orchestration within procurement. The company considers its partnerships with powerhouse organizations such as SAP crucial to that end.

"Integrating Tonkean with SAP Ariba solutions gives our customers an even more complete and unified set of intake orchestration capabilities," says Eliyahu.

To learn more about Tonkean and how it augments the power of gold-standard ERP platforms like SAP, head over to Tonkean blog, the SAP store, or follow Tonkean on LinkedIn.

About Tonkean

Tonkean is the first-of-its-kind intake orchestration platform that helps enterprise internal service teams like procurement and legal create process experiences that people actually follow. With Tonkean, you can build processes that are personalized for each requester, and that use AI to automate the intake, triage, and resolution of every request. With a library of preconfigured process templates and a 100% no-code workflow editor, Tonkean is the automation platform of choice for many innovative F500 companies. With full governance controls, enterprises can guarantee compliance while maximizing adoption—all without any change management and no code. Founded in 2015, Tonkean is headquartered in Palo Alto with R&D in Tel Aviv.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Tonkean

Also from this source

Tonkean Intake Orchestration Now Available on SAP® Store

Tonkean Intake Orchestration Now Available on SAP® Store

Tonkean Inc., the provider of AI-powered process orchestration for enterprises, today announced that Tonkean Intake Orchestration is now available on ...
Tonkean announces new AI-enhanced intake forms for legal teams

Tonkean announces new AI-enhanced intake forms for legal teams

Tonkean, the first-of-its-kind process experience platform, today announced the launch of a new AI-enhanced intake experience for legal teams....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.