Former CEO & President of SAP America Joins Tonkean Advisory Board

Rodolpho Cardenuto joins Tonkean a week after Tonkean Intake Orchestration was made available on SAP® Store.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonkean Inc. , the provider of AI-powered process orchestration for enterprises, today announced that Rodolpho Cardenuto , former CEO and President of SAP America and current CEO of SEIDOR North America, has joined Tonkean as an Advisory Board Member.

"I'm thrilled to be collaborating with the Tonkean leadership team in advancing their solutions and fostering a long-term partnership," says Cardenuto. "Tonkean has developed a remarkable, cutting-edge technology—an automation platform that seamlessly orchestrates end-to-end business processes, systems, and people, and that helps companies drive SAP adoption. I'm excited to be a part of the team as we embark on the next phase of expansion."

During his time with SAP, Cardenuto led the SAP businesses in the US, Canada, and Latin America. Hallmarks of his tenure include integrating SAP's many acquired cloud assets, as well as leading the organization's evolution from an ERP on-premise solution provider into a multi-cloud solution powerhouse. As President of the SAP Global Partner Organization, meanwhile, Cardenuto created an ecosystem consisting of 17,000 partners representing 30% of SAP's global revenue.

This experience lends itself well to the work presently underway at Tonkean, which just last week announced that Tonkean Intake Orchestration had been made available on SAP® Store . Tonkean Intake Orchestration integrates with SAP Ariba Catalog, SAP Ariba Buying and Invoicing, and SAP ERP, private cloud edition. It helps internal teams build and orchestrate AI-enhanced guided intake experiences that serve to increase process adoption, maximize efficiency, and increase spend under management in SAPsolutions.

"We could not be more excited about bringing Rodolpho on as an advisor for Tonkean," says Sagi Eliyahu, Tonkean co-founder and CEO. "He's coming on at the perfect time. His expertise and experience will be invaluable to us as we continue working to bring the power of AI-powered intake orchestration to SAP customers."

More broadly, the addition of Cardenuto to the Tonkean advisory board advances Tonkean's mission to realize the potential of AI and AI-powered intake orchestration within procurement. The company considers its partnerships with powerhouse organizations such as SAP crucial to that end.

"Integrating Tonkean with SAP Ariba solutions gives our customers an even more complete and unified set of intake orchestration capabilities," says Eliyahu.

To learn more about Tonkean and how it augments the power of gold-standard ERP platforms like SAP, head over to Tonkean blog , the SAP store , or follow Tonkean on LinkedIn .

About Tonkean

Tonkean is the first-of-its-kind intake orchestration platform that helps enterprise internal service teams like procurement and legal create process experiences that people actually follow. With Tonkean, you can build processes that are personalized for each requester, and that use AI to automate the intake, triage, and resolution of every request. With a library of preconfigured process templates and a 100% no-code workflow editor, Tonkean is the automation platform of choice for many innovative F500 companies. With full governance controls, enterprises can guarantee compliance while maximizing adoption—all without any change management and no code. Founded in 2015, Tonkean is headquartered in Palo Alto with R&D in Tel Aviv.

