Tonkean Certified as Coupa Business Spend Management Platform Ready

Tonkean

23 Jan, 2024

"Tonkean Intake Orchestration" is now available in the Coupa App Marketplace, extending Coupa's platform with the power of AI-infused intake orchestration

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonkean Inc., the provider of AI-powered process orchestration for enterprises, today announced that it will now offer a "Tonkean Intake Orchestration for Coupa" solution in the Coupa App Marketplace—connecting businesses with certified, pre-built no-code solutions. Coupa certified Tonkean Intake Orchestration for use within the Coupa Business Spend Management (BSM) platform. Coupa helps procurement teams collaboratively build more agile and sustainable operations, delivering intelligent and responsible spend strategies to meet their companies' needs.

Tonkean Intake Orchestration helps procurement teams in a number of ways:

  • Drive Coupa adoption with an intelligent intake experience. With Tonkean Intake Orchestration for Coupa, users can initiate requests using plain language via familiar tools, such as Slack, Teams, email, or custom portals. By building guided, intelligent intake experiences, you can boost spend under management, accelerate time-of-delivery, and increase Coupa adoption.
  • Accelerate the intake-to-procure process. Tonkean Intake Orchestration wraps around existing policies and systems and guides users through dynamic form sequences to capture only relevant information to resolve the request. When needed, it orchestrates requisition, supplier, or contract creation in Coupa and automatically engages relevant stakeholders.
  • Increase visibility. Along the way, Tonkean provides full visibility into the status of each in-progress item, giving stakeholders transparency and peace of mind.

"With the increasing complexity of modern procurement workflows and the strategic importance of the procurement function, solutions that simplify and unify the intake-to-procure phase are of great benefit to our customers," said Nigel Pegg, VP & GM of Coupa Platform and App Marketplace. "We're proud to have Tonkean Intake Orchestration on the Coupa App Marketplace to give our customers a seamless, personalized intake experience that will boost both process adoption and compliance."

As a certified Coupa solution, Tonkean Intake Orchestration meets the requirements established by Coupa through its CoupaLink Partner Program and is available in the Coupa App Marketplace. The CoupaLink Partner Program enables software partners to build complementary solutions that easily connect to the Coupa platform. Customers benefit by discovering and connecting solutions to optimize their business spend and mitigate business risk while reducing the cost of third-party software integration.

"Connecting Tonkean into the Coupa Business Spend Management platform gives our customers a streamlined, intelligent, and comprehensive intake orchestration experience. This will help procurement teams create more business value by increasing spend under management and accelerating delivery times," said Sagi Eliyahu, Tonkean co-founder and CEO. "We are proud to be part of the Coupa App Marketplace and a trusted Coupa technology partner. We look forward to our relationship with Coupa to further help customers transform process experience and delivery within procurement."

For more information on Tonkean and how it can help you orchestrate intelligent intake experiences, visit the Coupa App Marketplace at marketplace.coupa.com.

Coupa, Coupa Business Spend Management (BSM), CoupaLink, and all Coupa logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Coupa Software, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Tonkean
Tonkean is the first-of-its-kind intake orchestration platform that helps enterprise internal service teams like procurement and legal create process experiences that people actually follow. With Tonkean, you can build processes that are personalized for each requester, and that use AI to automate the intake, triage, and resolution of every request. With a library of preconfigured process templates and a 100% no-code workflow editor, Tonkean is the automation platform of choice for many innovative F500 companies. With full governance controls, enterprises can guarantee compliance while maximizing adoption—all without any change management and no code. Founded in 2015, Tonkean is headquartered in Palo Alto with R&D in Tel Aviv.

