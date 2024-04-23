Former CEO of Aculon and SVP/GM of TaylorMade Golf Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, proudly announces Edward Hughes as its newest Partner and Coach.

Hughes is a seasoned entrepreneur and business leader with a robust career spanning two decades as a CEO and three decades in senior leadership roles across Technology, Consumer Products, and Sporting Goods companies.

Edward Hughes, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International.

As Chairman & CEO of Aculon, Inc., a Specialty Chemical company, Hughes' visionary leadership transformed the pre-revenue business into a globally respected player with a blue-chip customer list encompassing top-tier businesses in Electronics, Energy, Medical, and Specialty.

Previously, Hughes was SVP/GM at TaylorMade adidas Golf, orchestrating a remarkable turnaround of their $320M North American business while overseeing global marketing initiatives, including Tour expenditures. His tenure witnessed the rapid ascent of TaylorMade North America, marked by new product launches and a doubling of profitability.

Hughes also founded and led PowerMetal Technologies, a nanotechnology advanced materials company, where he secured major customer contracts and forged a strategic investor partnership with industry titan DuPont.

"Edward is a driven and passionate leader with the proven ability to grow early-stage companies as well as turnaround midsize companies in a variety of industries," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "His unique experience and impressive track record of making BIG happen make him an ideal coach for CEO Coaching International."

"I am truly excited to join the exceptional group of entrepreneurs and CEOs at CEO Coaching International," Hughes said. "Their unwavering dedication to helping others achieve their goals and make a difference in their communities is inspiring. I am eager to bring my years of experience as a CEO and collaborate with my fellow coaches to deliver transformative results for our clients, propelling them to new heights in their businesses and personal endeavors. I look forward to making BIG happen in this incredible new journey of growth and success!"

Hughes serves as President of the Harvard Business School Club and is a former member of the Young Presidents Organization. He earned his master's degree from Cambridge University in England and his MBA from Harvard Business School, where he was a George F. Baker Scholar. He is currently an Adjunct Professor at the University of California, Irvine, teaching General Management and Entrepreneurship in MBA and Executive MBA programs.

To schedule a complimentary introduction call with Edward Hughes or another one of the CEO Coaching International coaches, visit: https://ceocoachinginternational.com/coach/edward-hughes/

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 3,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have experienced an average revenue CAGR of 31% (2.6X the U.S. average) and an average EBITDA CAGR of 52.3% (more than 5X the U.S. average). For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

SOURCE CEO Coaching International