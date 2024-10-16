Former CEO of ETC Group of Companies Joins CEO Coaching International as Partner and Coach

MIAMI, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Spencer Shaffer as its newest Partner and Coach.

Shaffer is an accomplished four-time CEO and entrepreneur who provides deep expertise and valuable insights into private engineering services, energy, technology, SaaS, and software business models.

Spencer Shaffer, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International.

As the CEO of ETC Group of Companies, Shaffer spent five years acquiring portfolio businesses, scaling them, and leading all aspects of the M&A process. This included deal negotiation, sell-side due diligence process, and business integration of ETC Group, BuildingFit, and GrowFit Analytics to Bernhard, the largest privately held Energy as a Service company in the U.S.

As CEO, Shaffer also orchestrated the integration of new initiatives, acquisitions, and technologies, resulting in enhanced operational efficiency and sustained growth. He collaborated cross-functionally to ensure clarity and alignment, drive strategic outcomes, and maximize ROI.

Shaffer also previously served as the Founding Chairman & CEO of the Utah High School Mountain Biking League, which now has over 8,000 student-athletes and 500 coaches, making it the largest youth biking/cycling organization in the United States.

"Spencer is a highly successful four-time CEO and entrepreneur dedicated to mentoring, inspiring, and guiding others to achieve their full potential personally and professionally," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "I am thrilled to have him join the CEO Coaching International team."

"I am excited to focus my time on the part of the job that I like the most—coaching and mentoring," Shaffer said. "My new role at CEO Coaching International will allow me to work on my passion for inspiring others to find the best in themselves and then giving them the confidence to turn that into actionable results. I am a builder of people, teams, and cultures."

Shaffer has led and served on many for-profit and nonprofit boards and has devoted time, talents, and resources to causes he is passionate about. He has been a YPO member since 2006 and is currently the Chairman of the Utah YPO Gold Chapter.

Shaffer resides in Salt Lake City, Utah, and enjoys spending time and traveling with his wife of 29 years, Shauna, and their three adult children. He speaks fluent Spanish and spent two years living in Argentina. He is an avid backcountry and alpine skier, mountain biker, golfer, cyclist, hiker, and fly fisherman.

