Former CEO of Global Transport Firm Offers Estates in New York & Kansas at Luxury Auction®

The scenario is not an uncommon one: Platinum's business is entirely comprised of the non-distressed auction sale of multimillion-dollar properties on behalf of their owners. In the case of Mr. and Mrs. Zollars, the sale of the homes is simply part of a lifestyle change, according to Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's president and founder. "Many of our sellers are choosing to downsize or 're-size' their property portfolio to suit various lifestyle changes. For example, it may no longer make sense to maintain that massive mansion located just outside the city where your former business was headquartered. Instead, a countryside home and a weekend villa in the Bahamas may make more sense," he noted. Mr. Lesnock added that the Zollars have a similar profile, as they have already purchased another property on the west coast as part of a transition into retirement. (Mr. Zollars remains a board member of several globally prominent corporations, such as Cigna Corp., Prologis, Inc. and the Cerner Corporation).

On upstate New York's Saranac Lake, the Zollars are selling a unique, lakefront compound sited on 3 acres and boasting more than 420 ft of water frontage. The property - known as Panther Point - was previously listed for $3.9 million. Platinum is working on the sale with listing brokerage Engel and Völkers of Lake Placid, NY, represented by principal and listing agent Colleen Holmes.

Located in part of New York's Adirondack region, the property is designed in the "Adirondack style," with a luxurious-log-cabin-styled main residence accompanied by a guesthouse and two boathouses. The larger of the two boathouses sets the property apart from the marketplace: the structure contains beautifully finished living quarters that include one full and one-half bath, features that are no longer permitted on the lake. The "grandfathered-in" boathouse is therefore truly irreplaceable. In total, there are 8 bedrooms, 6 full and 3 half baths at Panther Point, which is being offered for sale furnished.

In Leawood, an upscale community just outside Kansas City, the couple is selling a custom-built estate located in a private and gated subdivision. The property was previously asking $5.9 million, but was created at a cost well in excess of that list price, according to Lesnock. "It was a no-expense-spared project, and it certainly shows in terms of quality and amenities." Platinum is managing that sale in cooperation with listing agent Kirstin Malfer of Malfer & Associates, a top-producing sales team within the ReeceNichols Real Estate company.

The Leawood residence is located within Tomahawk Creek Estates, an exclusive, gated enclave of only 16 select homes. Offering more than 11,000 interior sf of living area and sited on 1.2 private and manicured acres, the elegant yet comfortable home offers 5 bedrooms, 6 full and 3 half baths throughout 3 living levels. Interiors feature a grand foyer, gourmet kitchen, gentlemen's study, fitness center, spacious "junior master" and master bedroom suites and a sprawling lower level with multiple entertainment rooms. Outdoor living areas include large patios on both the main and lower levels, in addition to a custom pool - all of which are buffered by mature landscaping for added privacy. Families will appreciate the home's location within Leawood's highly ranked Blue Valley school district.

Additional literature on the properties is located online at NewYorkLuxuryAuction.com and LeawoodLuxuryAuction.com. Interested buyers may also contact Platinum's offices at 800.262.5132. Each property is available for previews daily, up until their respective auction dates.

