Former CEO of Greenfields Americas and Founder of Softspikes, Sportgrass, and CeraTech Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Jon Hyman as its newest Partner and Coach.

Hyman is a former Chief Executive Officer and founder celebrated for strategic successes in high-stakes entrepreneurship and corporate leadership. His career is distinguished by successful ventures, the revitalization of distressed companies, and achieving aggressive goals in investment banking.

Jon Hyman, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International.

During his career, Hyman founded, scaled, and exited three pioneering companies, including:

Softspikes , a novel golf shoe traction system that developed 70+ global patents and within seven years became the number one selling golf accessory product in the world in both B2B and B2C channels of distribution. Hyman sold the company to private equity for eight figures.

, a novel golf shoe traction system that developed 70+ global patents and within seven years became the number one selling golf accessory product in the world in both B2B and B2C channels of distribution. Hyman sold the company to private equity for eight figures. Sportgrass , an athletic playing surface innovation that reached $8M in revenue within 12 months, leading to a lucrative transaction.

, an athletic playing surface innovation that reached in revenue within 12 months, leading to a lucrative transaction. CeraTech, the world's first and only carbon-neutral cement company, became the first transformative cement product to gain International Construction Code Authority approval in 150 years.

Hyman also served as the CEO of Greenfields Americas, where he returned the distressed portfolio company to profitability within one year by implementing the strategic restructuring of the manufacturing and operational processes, which led to a 40% increase in revenue and a 233% rise in EBITDA.

For his thought leadership, Hyman has been featured on MSNBC, CNBC, and The Wall Street Journal, among other forums.

"I am very pleased to have Jon join our team of coaches at CEO Coaching International," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "He is an exceptionally talented former CEO and founder with a passion for innovation, problem-solving, and helping businesses reach their full potential."

"I am thrilled to join the CEO Coaching International team, where I can apply my business experience and insights to guide CEOs to achieve extraordinary results and Make BIG Happen," Hyman said.

Hyman holds an MBA from Columbia Southern University and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He began his career as a Commission Officer in the Army, serving for more than 20 years – active and reserve duty. He is a combat veteran earning a Bronze Star Medal in Desert Storm.

Hyman is married and has two sons and a daughter. He is passionate about sports (particularly basketball, having played college basketball for Coach K) and loves to travel. He has visited more than 90 countries, having lived in Europe, Asia, and Central America.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 3,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have experienced an average revenue CAGR of 31% (2.6X the U.S. average) and an average EBITDA CAGR of 52.3% (more than 5X the U.S. average). For more information, please visit: https://ceocoachinginternational.com/

