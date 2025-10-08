Former CEO of McDonald's South Africa Joins CEO Coaching International as Partner and Coach

MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading CEO coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Greg Solomon as its newest Partner and Coach.

Solomon is a dynamic and resilient CEO, board chair, mentor, and keynote speaker who led one of South Africa's most recognized brands through complex market conditions while delivering sustained growth and operational excellence. As the CEO of McDonald's South Africa for more than a decade, he:

Greg Solomon, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International.

Led a team of 15,000 and partnered with 30+ franchise owners

and partnered with Quadrupled the size of the business in eight years and expanded market share

the size of the business in and expanded market share Opened 300+ new restaurants across the region

new restaurants across the region Steered the company through three ownership transitions

Maintained growth and profitability through the COVID-19 pandemic, nationwide load shedding, civil unrest, and a stagnant economy

"We're thrilled to welcome Greg as a partner and coach at CEO Coaching International," said Randy Dewey, CEO of CEO Coaching International. "Greg's record at McDonald's South Africa is remarkable, and his people-first leadership and ability to align strategy, culture, and execution make him exactly the kind of leader our clients can rely on to help them make BIG happen. His expertise in franchising, new site development, operations excellence, marketing leadership, and talent harvesting was honed at the company that pioneered the franchise model."

"Joining CEO Coaching International is an opportunity to help other CEOs push beyond limits, sharpen their strategies, and achieve extraordinary results," said Solomon. "I believe that when leaders are surrounded by world-class peers and challenged to think bigger, success becomes inevitable."

Solomon resides in Johannesburg, South Africa. Outside the boardroom, he is an avid lover of the outdoors and wildlife. He finds balance and inspiration in nature, exercise, and golf, and cherishes time spent with family and friends.

To schedule a complimentary introduction call with Greg Solomon or another one of the CEO Coaching International coaches, visit: https://ceocoachinginternational.com/coach/greg-solomon/

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, the firm has coached more than 1,500+ CEOs and entrepreneurs across 100+ industries and 60 countries. Its coaches—former CEOs, presidents, and executives—have led businesses ranging from startups to over $10 billion, driving double-digit sales and profit growth, many culminating in eight, nine, or ten-figure exits.

Companies that have worked with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have achieved an average revenue CAGR of 25.9%, nearly 3X the U.S. average, and an average EBITDA CAGR of 39.2%, more than 4X the national benchmark.

SOURCE CEO Coaching International