Former CEO of Sopheon and Creator of World's First Product Management Degree Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, proudly announces the addition of Greg Coticchia as its newest Partner and Coach.

Coticchia boasts an extensive leadership career as a six-time CEO (at both public and private companies), two-time COO, award-winning entrepreneur, professor, and author with over 30 years' experience in tech products and services.

Greg Coticchia, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International.

As the CEO and a Board Member of Sopheon, Coticchia led the publicly held global company through its transformation, steering it from its consulting-centric origins to becoming a SaaS cloud-native powerhouse. He served as CEO until the company's successful exit to private equity firm Resurgens Technology.

Coticchia also created and launched Carnegie Mellon University's Master's Program in Product Management (MSPM), the world's first product management degree, serving as its founding executive director.

In addition, Coticchia's career achievements include:

Participated in 14 start-ups (founding four) and serving as an executive in various-sized organizations, from $0M to over $1B in revenue.

and serving as an executive in various-sized organizations, from to over in revenue. Raised over $73M in venture capital over the course of his career.

in venture capital over the course of his career. Actively participated in over 17 mergers and acquisitions .

. Was involved in or responsible for the launch of over 100 products and solutions, as well as several companies.

as well as several companies. Served on many boards, both at for-profit and nonprofit organizations.

"Greg comes to us with decades of unique experience in founding, leading, driving extraordinary growth, and scaling companies from startups to billion-dollar industry giants," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "I am thrilled to welcome Greg to our team and look forward to seeing him apply his expansive knowledge and experience towards coaching other CEOs and helping them achieve BIG goals."

"Driving innovation and new product commercialization is a powerful skill every company must master. Every CEO faces these issues in growing and differentiating their business," Coticchia said. "With decades of success as a six-time CEO, executive mentor, and board member, I have helped businesses grow through product innovation and also been involved in reaping the benefits of these investments with multiple successful exits. I can help Make BIG Happen through this unique lens to drive business value."

A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh in Industrial Engineering (where he also received his MBA), Coticchia teaches several courses including B2B marketing at the University of Pittsburgh Katz School of Business. He holds certificates in Entrepreneurial Management from Carnegie Mellon University and Professional Coaching from Duquesne University.

Coticchia was named as a finalist three times for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award and for the Tech 50 CEO of the Year. He was also named a 2006 and 2023 Distinguished Graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, from the Katz School of Business and Swanson School of Engineering respectively. His book, "Start Your Startup Right," is available on Amazon.

