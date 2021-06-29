Former CFTC Chief Trial Attorney Anne Termine Joins Bracewell in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracewell LLP announced today that Anne M. Termine, a former chief trial attorney at the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has joined the Washington, DC office as a partner in the government enforcement and investigations practice. Termine joins Bracewell from Covington & Burling LLP, where she led the futures and derivatives practice and was a member of the white collar defense and investigations practice.

"Anne is a highly regarded commodities and derivatives lawyer, whose experience at the CFTC strengthens our ability to serve clients across a wide range of sectors, including financial services, energy and cryptocurrency," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "I'm thrilled to welcome her to Bracewell."

Termine draws on her nearly 20 years of CFTC experience in representing companies active in the commodities, derivatives and cryptocurrency markets with respect to internal investigations, enforcement and litigation matters, regulatory advocacy, and compliance policies. From October 2003 to August 2016, she was a chief trial attorney in the CFTC's Division of Enforcement, where she investigated and prosecuted alleged violations of federal laws related to commodities, futures, options, swaps and other derivatives. Termine notably designed and spearheaded the landmark CFTC enforcement program involving the manipulation and false reporting of LIBOR, Euribor and TIBOR. She led negotiations with nine global financial institutions, imposing $2.8 billion penalties in the sprawling international investigation that involved regulatory and law enforcement agencies across Europe and Asia, multiple divisions of the US Department of Justice, and a coalition of more than 40 state attorneys general. Termine also led investigations and successful litigation matters involving the attempted manipulation and false reporting of natural gas and crude oil prices, multi-million dollar Ponzi schemes, and forex fraud cases, as well as the illegal offer and sale of commodity options by internet event-based or prediction markets.

"Anne's practice adds tremendous depth to our existing CFTC practice and our broader commodities practice," said Mark K. Lewis, managing partner of Bracewell's Washington, DC office. "Her wealth of experience also complements several other practices, including our white collar, energy regulatory, finance, corporate and government relations practices."

Termine is the 12th partner or senior principal to laterally join Bracewell since the start of 2021. Other recent hires include Yasmin Nelson in Washington, DC; Seth DuCharme, Ted Duver, Martin Gusy, Frank Lee and Laura Martone in New York; Tom Jamieson, Ro Lazarovitch, Jo En Low and Gordon Stewart in London; and Ibrahim Siddiki in Dubai.

"I am delighted to join such a collaborative and welcoming firm," said Termine. "Bracewell's strong regulatory and litigation teams are an ideal match for my practice. I look forward to working with my new partners in growing the commodities and derivatives practices in the financial services, energy and cryptocurrency fields."

Termine received her J.D., magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, from Tulane University School of Law and her B.A. from Bucknell University.

