Former Charter SVP Joe Godas joins Teleste's Advisory Board for the North American market

TURKU, Finland, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste is delighted to announce that Joe Godas (former Charter Communications Senior Vice President Network Engineering & Technology) has joined the company's Advisory Board for the North American cable broadband market, which aims to support Teleste in expanding market opportunities for cable access networks. The nomination reflects Teleste's commitment to strengthening its foothold and strategy as an access infrastructure leader in North America, as well as its dedication to being a provider of award-winning technologies for future 10G broadband networks.

"Teleste is positioned at the forefront of access network technology innovation for the cable industry, continually striving to make broadband networks more intelligent. As operators compete to upgrade their networks to 10G, this cutting-edge technology offers unparalleled benefits in terms of operational efficiency and customer services. I am excited about bringing this technology to new horizons and eagerly anticipating the opportunity to collaborate with the Advisory Board," said Joe Godas.

"I'm looking forward to Joe's valuable input and collaborative spirit on our Advisory Board as Teleste navigates the exciting journey to achieve technology and market leadership in North America," said Esa Harju, CEO of Teleste.

"We are delighted to warmly welcome Joe as the newest member of our Advisory Board. With his exceptional track record in the industry, he brings valuable perspective to our team's work in guiding Teleste's strategic direction in the North American cable broadband market. We are confident that his contributions will propel us towards continued success," said Hanno Narjus, Chair of the Advisory Board.

The other members of the Advisory Board are Hanno Narjus (Chair of the Board, SVP of Teleste Networks), Esa Harju (President and CEO of Teleste), Stephanie Mitchko Beale (former CTO, Charter Communications) and Neil Tang (President, Antronix).

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innov­­ations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2022, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 165 million and it had approximately 860 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

