Teleste Upgrades Main Outdoor Display at Helsinki Central Railway Station

TURKU, Finland, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste announces the upgrade of the iconic main information display at Helsinki Central Railway Station, Finland's busiest transport hub. The new display features Teleste's latest full-color RGB LED technology and continues the long-standing collaboration between Teleste and Fintraffic, Finland's traffic management operator. Since 1995, Teleste has delivered more than 3,000 information displays to Fintraffic for use across Finnish railway stations.

Each day, up to 300,000 passengers rely on the Central Railway Station's information systems to guide their journeys. The renewed main display ensures that essential passenger information will remain available for years to come—supported by Teleste's extensive experience in public transport environments, advanced technology, and the Teleste Hub software platform used by Fintraffic to manage passenger information.

Tuomas Lehteinen, Director of Services at Fintraffic, notes that the upgrade strengthens the company's long-term cooperation with Teleste: "Easy access to passenger information is an essential part of everyday life at Helsinki Central Station. For many, the main display on the platform area is the first point of contact when navigating the station, bringing information clearly and distinctly within reach of all passengers. This upgrade continues our successful, long-term partnership with Teleste and ensures the availability of up-to-date, reliable information well into the future."

Claudio Borrello, Business Director of Teleste's Display Solutions, is delighted to see Teleste's technology once again enhancing passenger information at the Central Railway Station: "The main display at Helsinki Central Railway Station is not only a key element of a functional passenger information system, but also a highly visible landmark for millions of travelers each year. We are proud that Fintraffic has once again chosen Teleste to deliver this upgrade. Our latest RGB LED technology, combined with the Teleste Hub software, ensures that real-time passenger information is always available — serving passengers reliably and effectively in such a prominent location."

The new display delivers vibrant, high-brightness colors and exceptional durability to withstand the demanding outdoor conditions of a busy transport hub. Seamlessly integrated into Fintraffic's passenger information system, it provides accurate, real-time updates that enhance the daily travel experience and help passengers reach their destinations smoothly and on time. For more information about Teleste's solutions and technologies for public transport, please visit the website.

Inquiries for more information

Linda Kallas

SVP, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 2 2605 611

Email: [email protected]

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2024, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 132,5 million and it had approximately 670 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.teleste.com.

