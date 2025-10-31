Former Chief Operating Officer of the CIA To Speak at Mount St. Mary's University

Mount St. Mary's University will continue its tradition of connecting students with national leaders through the Mark Drever Lecture Series, which this year features former CIA Chief Operating Officer Maura Burns.

EMMITSBURG, Md., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount St. Mary's University will welcome Maura Burns, former chief operating officer of the Central Intelligence Agency, as the keynote speaker for this year's Mark Drever Lecture, hosted by the university's Criminal Justice Student Association.

The annual lecture brings distinguished leaders from the criminal justice, intelligence and legal communities to the Mount to promote professionalism, ethics and excellence in these critical fields.

Burns' lecture, titled "U.S. Adversaries Focus on Non-Traditional Sectors," will draw from her extensive experience at the CIA, where she directed global operations, led modernization initiatives and received some of the nation's highest distinctions, including two Presidential Rank Awards and the Distinguished Intelligence Medal.

Recognized as a 2024 Wash100 Award recipient, Burns was honored for her exceptional leadership and impact on federal missions. As chief operating officer, she oversaw the CIA's five major directorates — Analysis, Operations, Science and Technology, Digital Innovation, and Support — as well as its global mission centers.

"The education of future leaders extends beyond the classroom," said Mount St. Mary's University President Gerard J. Joyce, Ph.D. "Our students gain invaluable insight from professionals who exemplify ethical leadership and service. Ms. Burns has demonstrated these qualities throughout her distinguished career and has truly lived a life of significance in service to our nation."

The event will take place Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Horning Theater at the Delaplaine Fine Arts Center on Mount St. Mary's campus.

The lecture is sponsored by Mark Drever, CEO of Xcelerate Solutions, a company committed to service and to supporting education and health initiatives addressing the unique challenges faced by veterans. The event is free and open to the public.

