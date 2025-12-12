Mount St. Mary's University Alumni Release ELOS Heated Insoles to Amazon's Marketplace

A pair of Mount St. Mary's alumni have turned a campus-born idea into a patented product now sold on Amazon, marking a major milestone for the university's entrepreneurship program.

EMMITSBURG, Md., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount St. Mary's University alumni Thunlwyn Garcia, C'23, and Anthony Milazzo, C'24, have officially brought their patented innovation, Temperature Regulated Insoles, to the Amazon marketplace through their company ELOS Thermal, marking another milestone success story born from the Palmieri Center for Entrepreneurship (PCE).

In August 2023, the founders were granted their first U.S. patent for their temperature-regulating insole technology, a design concept that originated and grew in the Palmieri Center for Entrepreneurship during their time as students. In December 2024, they were granted their second patent. During their undergraduate years, the team developed and tested multiple prototypes, leveraging mentorship, feedback and resources from the PCE.

ELOS Thermal continued optimization and product development to deliver the product to market. The insole activates quickly, can fit into almost any footwear and heats for at least eight hours. The company's debut product, the ELOS Heated Insoles Starter Trim Kit, is offered on Amazon, through elosthermal.com and in select retail outlets.

"From our first conversation, I knew I wanted to use what they were developing, like for many, my feet often hurt when it is cold. Perhaps more importantly, I thought the process of conceiving the idea and trying to execute would be an exceptional learning opportunity, and it was," said Garth Patterson, Ph.D., director of the Palmieri Center for Entrepreneurship. "But to see it now as a fully released product, I cannot convey how proud I am of the team. They were not only able to be creative, but they also executed their plan and have brought a product to market that will absolutely benefit people."

About the Palmieri Center for Entrepreneurship

The Palmieri Center for Entrepreneurship serves as a hub for creativity, innovation and experiential learning at Mount St. Mary's University. Through constant mentorship, support and skill development, the center equips students with the tools to identify challenges, design solutions and bring their ideas to life. The center's mission is to continue empowering students to turn their ideas into reality and help create more future success stories like ELOS Thermal.

About Mount St. Mary's University

Mount St. Mary's University is a private, liberal arts, Catholic university located near the Catoctin Mountain in historic Emmitsburg, Maryland, with a satellite campus in Frederick, Maryland's second-largest city. The university offers more than 70 majors, minors, concentrations and special programs for traditional undergraduate students, and more than 20 adult undergraduate and graduate programs.

