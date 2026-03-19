Former CISA CIO Bob Costello Joins Merlin Group as Chief Digital & Information Officer

Veteran federal technology leader will guide Merlin's digital and AI strategy

TYSONS CORNER, Va., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Merlin Group, a network of affiliates that invests in, enables, and scales innovative cyber and mission technology companies, today announced that Robert (Bob) Costello, former Chief Information Officer at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), has joined the company as Chief Digital & Information Officer.

Robert Costello

Costello brings more than two decades of leadership experience across the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), where he played a key role in advancing enterprise IT modernization and cybersecurity operations supporting national security and critical infrastructure missions.

In his new role at Merlin Group, Costello will lead the company's digital strategy, technology architecture, and enterprise AI initiatives. He will also work with Merlin's affiliates and portfolio companies to strengthen their digital capabilities and support the delivery of mission technology to government and critical infrastructure organizations.

"Bob is a proven technology leader who understands how to translate complex mission requirements into practical, modern digital capabilities," said David Phelps, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Merlin Group. "As Merlin continues to expand our platform and support the growth of cybersecurity and mission technology companies, Bob's experience leading large-scale IT modernization efforts across the federal government will be invaluable."

Costello most recently served as Chief Information Officer and head of Mission Engineering at CISA, where he was responsible for the agency's enterprise IT strategy, infrastructure, and digital services supporting the nation's civilian cyber defense mission. During his tenure, he helped advance CISA's technology modernization efforts, strengthen enterprise security, and improve operational capabilities across the agency.

Prior to serving as CIO, Costello held several senior technology leadership roles within the Department of Homeland Security, contributing to major enterprise IT and cybersecurity initiatives supporting DHS's mission to safeguard the nation's critical infrastructure and federal networks.

"Having worked alongside Bob during our time at CISA and across DHS, I've seen firsthand the depth of his leadership and his ability to deliver real technology change in demanding mission environments," said Matt Hartman, Chief Strategy Officer at Merlin Group. "Bob has built a reputation for operational excellence, strategic vision, and a strong focus on mission outcomes. We're excited to have him join Merlin as we continue expanding our portfolio."

Costello said he looks forward to helping Merlin strengthen its digital foundation while supporting the company's mission to connect technology companies with government customers.

"Merlin has built a unique platform that connects technology companies with organizations responsible for protecting our nation's most critical systems," said Bob Costello, Chief Digital and Information Officer at Merlin Group. "I'm excited to join the team and help develop the digital capabilities that support Merlin's growth while helping innovative solutions reach mission operators faster."

Costello's appointment comes as Merlin Group continues to expand its role connecting technology companies with government and regulated industry markets through its affiliates, including Merlin Ventures, Constellation GovCloud, and Merlin Cyber.

For more information about Merlin Group and its mission to advance cyber innovation, visit themerlingroup.com.

Media Contact:

Katherine Benfield

ICR for Merlin Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Merlin Group