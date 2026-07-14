Former Client and Three-Decade Data Sciences Leader John Reynders, PhD, Joins Rancho BioSciences Leadership on Board of Directors

This appointment reflects the company's continued growth through investment in leadership that pairs deep scientific credibility with real-world R&D experience

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rancho BioSciences today announced the appointment of John Reynders, PhD, MBA, to its Board of Directors. In his board role, Dr. Reynders will bring strategic depth to Rancho's product direction and growth priorities, with particular focus on aligning Rancho's curation and semantic infrastructure capabilities with the needs of pharmaceutical and biotech data science leaders.

Dr. John Reynders

As pharmaceutical companies race to implement AI but struggle with fragmented, inconsistent data across their organizations, Rancho BioSciences works with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies to standardize, structure, and analyze complex biomedical data, enabling faster and more reliable outcomes from research through clinical trials.

"John has been in the room where our customers make their most consequential data decisions," said Chris O'Brien, Chief Executive Officer of Rancho BioSciences. "He has made the build-versus-buy calls, run the data science teams, and has seen firsthand what clean, semantically consistent data means for a drug program. Having someone with his buyer's side experience to help shape our roadmap means our platform gets tested against real requirements before it reaches a customer. That is a distinct advantage for Rancho and for the organizations we serve."

Dr. Reynders most recently served as Chief Data Sciences Officer of Neumora Therapeutics, a biotech developing precision medicines for brain diseases. Prior to Neumora, he served as Vice President of Data Sciences, Genomics, and Bioinformatics at Alexion, where he led the design, building, and deployment of data sciences solutions spanning R&D, commercial, strategy, and business development. Before Alexion, he served as the founding Chief Information Officer of Moderna Therapeutics, where he created a fully cloud-based enterprise infrastructure and developed the informatics solutions that enabled the design of mRNA therapeutics. He has also served as Vice President of R&D Information at AstraZeneca and held senior leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson, including Vice President of Integrative Neuroscience and Biomarkers and Head of Informatics.

"I have spent a good part of my career turning messy biological data into decisions that move drug programs forward," said Dr. Reynders. "Many programs require high-quality curated data that is semantically integrated to enable key questions and insights. I can't trust my AI or algorithms unless I have a data foundation I can trust, which is exactly what Rancho delivers. I have seen both the cost of poor data quality and the compounding value of clean, connected data. I look forward to working with the Rancho team to help more organizations shorten the path from target to patient."

Dr. Reynders holds an undergraduate degree in mathematics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, a PhD in applied and computational mathematics from Princeton University, and an MBA from the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management.

His appointment reflects Rancho's continued investment in building a leadership team that pairs deep scientific credibility with real-world R&D experience, as the company scales to meet growing demand for AI-ready, decision-grade scientific data.

About Rancho BioSciences

Rancho BioSciences is a global scientific data company that helps life sciences organizations transform complex biomedical data into clear, usable insights. With expertise spanning data strategy, engineering, scientific curation, bioinformatics, and AI-ready data solutions, Rancho enables faster, more reliable outcomes across the R&D and clinical value chain. The company is driven by its mission: Saving Lives Through Data.

Contact Information

Aubree Hoover (Director, Marketing): [email protected]

SOURCE Rancho BioSciences