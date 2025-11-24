Former College Athlete and World Champion Martial Artist Ali Vialdores Launches "Diaries of an Athlete: The 8 Keys to Unlocking the Door to Any Dream"

Endorsed by sports icons Raghib "Rocket" Ismail, Reggie Brooks, Nakobe Dean, Josh Blackwell, Dino Babers, and Essence Cody

STOCKTON, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ali Vialdores, a former college football player and world champion martial artist who has become a national speaker and business strategist, announces the national debut of his motivational book "Diaries of an Athlete: The 8 Keys to Unlocking the Door to Any Dream." The book serves as a blueprint to achieving success in sports, business, and personal growth.

“Diaries of an Athlete: The 8 Keys to Unlocking the Door to Any Dream" By Ali Vialdores

The book has received endorsements from several high-profile athletes, among them Raghib "Rocket" Ismail, College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL wide receiver; Reggie Brooks, Notre Dame All-American and former NFL running back; and Nakobe Dean, Super Bowl–winning linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles. Additional endorsements include Josh Blackwell, cornerback for the Chicago Bears; Dino Babers, former Syracuse head football coach; and Essence Cody, SEC All-Freshman forward for the University of Alabama women's basketball team. Their collective praise highlights the book's exploration of the mindset and discipline that defines top performers.

Drawing on his own transformation from self-destruction to self-mastery, Vialdores explores how faith, focus and consistent effort reshaped his life. Written from an athlete's perspective but applicable to anyone pursuing purpose and personal growth, the book parallels the discipline of athletic training with the challenges of everyday life.

Vialdores outlines eight core principles: mindset, vision, planning, knowledge, desire, work ethic, health and confidence. Each is paired with exercises, reflection prompts and stories that encourage readers to adopt championship habits to help them reach their goals.

"This isn't just a book for athletes," Vialdores said. "It's for anyone who's ever had a dream and needed a roadmap. These keys help you redefine success, stay disciplined, and tap into the greatness already inside you."

Blending strategy with heart, "Diaries of an Athlete" delivers a message that's both personal and universal, challenging readers to train their minds with the same discipline champions bring to their craft.

"Diaries of an Athlete: The 8 Keys to Unlocking the Door to Any Dream"

By Ali Vialdores

ISBN: 9781664297517 (softcover); 9781664297524 (hardcover); 9781664297500 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Ali Vialdores is a national speaker, media marketing consultant, and business strategist. A world champion martial artist and former college football player at the University of Central Florida and Valdosta State University, he brings two decades of experience training entrepreneurs and sales teams across the United States. His passion is helping others unlock their God-given potential and achieve lasting success. Vialdores resides in California.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

[email protected]

SOURCE WestBow Press