How Ordinary Women Became Extraordinary Vessels of God's Plan

ELLSWORTH, Wis., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Faith-based author Robert L. Wittenberg has a passion for studying and interpreting the word of God. Now in his recently released second scripture-rich book, "Righteous Women of the Bible: Study into Ruth and Esther 'For Such A Time As This'," he turns his focus to an often-underrepresented group in the bible, exploring ordinary women who were empowered by God to do the extraordinary.

Wittenberg presents Ruth, a Moabite widow whose loyal love draws her into the line of David and Christ Jesus, and Esther, a Jewish queen whom God positions to preserve his people, as exemplars of humility, loyalty, compassion, and love. Their stories are offered to help believers live righteously in trust and service to the Lord, with the assurance that humble obedience invites God's blessing.

The book is devoted to showcasing specific women or groups of women who showed bravery when facing trials, whether through physical risk, defiance of unjust power, or steadfast belief. More than just a study of Ruth and Esther, Wittenberg brings readers attention to other notable women of the Bible, including Eve, Miriam, Mary Magdalene, Sarah and more. Wittenberg explains how women, though often marginalized in ancient societies, played vital roles in God's plan, from preserving life to proclaiming truth.

"My inspiration to write the book came through the Bible study groups I was called to lead," Wittenberg explained. "In studying Ruth and Esther, we see God's hand at work as he uses ordinary women to accomplish extraordinary things. These stories reveal his love, purpose and desire for all people to live with humility, loyalty, compassion and, above all, love. Ruth and Esther continue to inspire me to be a humble servant of the Lord."

Wittenberg plans to continue sharing his scriptural studies in future books.

About the author

Robert L. Wittenberg is a retired marketing research executive who now devotes his time to the research and spreading of the word of God. With a passion for research, his mission is to unlock the hidden mystery within scripture, letting scripture support scripture, and discovering the true meaning of the word of God. He leads several weekly Bible studies to deliver God's true message in connection with the Hebrew, Greek, and Aramaic cultures of the time. Wittenberg has been married to his wife Waynette since 1971, has two married daughters and six grandchildren, all living in Northwestern Wisconsin. To learn more, please visit www.robertwittenbergbiblestudy.com.

