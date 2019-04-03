Former commander of U.S. Cyber Command, Defense Intelligence Agency director join advisory board for McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security
Adm. Michael S. Rogers and Lt. Gen. Ronald L. Burgess Jr. to lead ambitious agenda
Apr 03, 2019, 09:00 ET
AUBURN, Ala., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security at Auburn University today announced members of its advisory board, including former commander of the U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency Adm. Michael S. Rogers and former director of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency Lt. Gen. Ronald L. Burgess Jr.
"I am honored and humbled to serve on the McCrary Institute's Advisory Board alongside some of the preeminent minds in cyber, infrastructure and homeland security," Rogers said. "Auburn University has positioned itself as national leader in these key areas and, as an alumnus, I look forward to working closely with the Auburn Family and with these distinguished leaders in their fields as we aim to tackle some of our nation's most pressing issues."
The McCrary Institute leverages technology, research and scholarship to develop practical solutions to real-world problems in the areas of cyber and critical infrastructure security. Founded in 2015, the McCrary Institute is led by Director Frank J. Cilluffo, former advisor to President George W. Bush on cyber, homeland security and counterterrorism matters.
"Auburn University is at the forefront of cyber and critical infrastructure security policy, research and education," Cilluffo said. "With the formation of this advisory board, we now draw upon some of the best and brightest leading experts from across government, industry and academia. This highly distinguished group includes practitioners from government and the energy and financial services sectors, as well as top technologists and scholars. It is a real privilege for the institute to be the beneficiary of their insights and expertise moving forward."
The McCrary Institute's Center for Cyber and Homeland Security, based out of Washington, D.C., drives the policy component of the institute's work and recently hosted Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen M. Nielsen as she delivered her 2019 State of Homeland Security Address.
The 12 board members include:
Lt. Gen. Ronald L. Burgess – Chairman
Retired Director, U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency
Chief Operating Officer, Auburn University
Adm. Michael S. Rogers
Former Commander, U.S. Cyber Command
Former Director, National Security Agency
Charles D. McCrary
Retired Chairman of the Board, Alabama Power Company
Chairman of the Board, Regions Financial Corporation
Christopher B. Roberts
Dean, Samuel Ginn College of Engineering
Auburn University
Leslee Belluchie
Founder and Co-Managing Member
FedCap Partners LLC
Janaki R.R. Alavalapati
Dean, School of Forestry & Wildlife Sciences
Auburn University
Dorothy Davidson
CEO
Davidson Technologies
Michael A. DeMaioribus
DeMaioribus Technologies LLC
President Pro Tempore, Auburn University Board of Trustees
Larry Fillmer
Executive Director, Auburn Research Technology Foundation and the Auburn University Research Office of External Engagement and Support
Jim Heilbron
Senior Vice President and Senior Production Officer
Alabama Power Company
J. Richard Knop
Founder and Co-Managing Member
FedCap Partners LLC
Zeke Smith
Executive Vice President, External Affairs
Alabama Power Company
(Written by Austin Phillips, Auburn University)
