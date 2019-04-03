Former commander of U.S. Cyber Command, Defense Intelligence Agency director join advisory board for McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security

"I am honored and humbled to serve on the McCrary Institute's Advisory Board alongside some of the preeminent minds in cyber, infrastructure and homeland security," Rogers said. "Auburn University has positioned itself as national leader in these key areas and, as an alumnus, I look forward to working closely with the Auburn Family and with these distinguished leaders in their fields as we aim to tackle some of our nation's most pressing issues."

The McCrary Institute leverages technology, research and scholarship to develop practical solutions to real-world problems in the areas of cyber and critical infrastructure security. Founded in 2015, the McCrary Institute is led by Director Frank J. Cilluffo, former advisor to President George W. Bush on cyber, homeland security and counterterrorism matters.

"Auburn University is at the forefront of cyber and critical infrastructure security policy, research and education," Cilluffo said. "With the formation of this advisory board, we now draw upon some of the best and brightest leading experts from across government, industry and academia. This highly distinguished group includes practitioners from government and the energy and financial services sectors, as well as top technologists and scholars. It is a real privilege for the institute to be the beneficiary of their insights and expertise moving forward."

The McCrary Institute's Center for Cyber and Homeland Security, based out of Washington, D.C., drives the policy component of the institute's work and recently hosted Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen M. Nielsen as she delivered her 2019 State of Homeland Security Address.

The 12 board members include:

Lt. Gen. Ronald L. Burgess – Chairman

Retired Director, U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency

Chief Operating Officer, Auburn University

Adm. Michael S. Rogers

Former Commander, U.S. Cyber Command

Former Director, National Security Agency

Charles D. McCrary

Retired Chairman of the Board, Alabama Power Company

Chairman of the Board, Regions Financial Corporation

Christopher B. Roberts

Dean, Samuel Ginn College of Engineering

Auburn University

Leslee Belluchie

Founder and Co-Managing Member

FedCap Partners LLC

Janaki R.R. Alavalapati

Dean, School of Forestry & Wildlife Sciences

Auburn University

Dorothy Davidson

CEO

Davidson Technologies

Michael A. DeMaioribus

DeMaioribus Technologies LLC

President Pro Tempore, Auburn University Board of Trustees

Larry Fillmer

Executive Director, Auburn Research Technology Foundation and the Auburn University Research Office of External Engagement and Support

Jim Heilbron

Senior Vice President and Senior Production Officer

Alabama Power Company

J. Richard Knop

Founder and Co-Managing Member

FedCap Partners LLC

Zeke Smith

Executive Vice President, External Affairs

Alabama Power Company



(Written by Austin Phillips, Auburn University)

Auburn University is a nationally ranked land grant institution recognized for its commitment to world-class scholarship, interdisciplinary research with an elite, top-tier Carnegie R1 classification and an undergraduate education experience second to none. Auburn is home to more than 30,000 students, and its faculty and research partners collaborate to develop and deliver meaningful scholarship, science and technology-based advancements that meet pressing regional, national and global needs. Auburn's commitment to active student engagement, professional success and public/private partnership drives a growing reputation for outreach and extension that delivers broad economic, health and societal impact. Auburn's mission to educate, discover and collaborate drives its expanding impact on the world.

SOURCE Auburn University

Related Links

http://www.auburn.edu

