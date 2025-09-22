Governor proclaims National GEAR UP Week in Alabama

AUBURN, Ala., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As GEAR UP Achieve continues to lay the foundation for future college and career readiness and workforce success in Alabama's students, those impacted by the program –6,500 ninth grade students at 54 high schools in communities spanning 28 Alabama counties – can count on the support of Governor Kay Ivey, the Alabama Legislature, local municipalities and elected officials who recognize and celebrate the program's mission during National GEAR UP Week.

Governor Kay Ivey signs a proclamation declaring Sept. 22-26, 2025, National GEAR UP Week in Alabama.

In recognition of the significant impact that GEAR UP Achieve is making in communities across Alabama, on Sept. 18, Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation declaring Sept. 22-26 National GEAR UP Week in the state. The proclamation highlights the unique public-private partnership nature that GEAR UP is founded on, where government, business and community groups work together to support students as they prepare to enter and succeed in college, build career readiness skills and enhance overall workforce development.

"We are honored to have Governor Ivey's support this National GEAR UP Week and throughout the year," said Jason Bryant, principal investigator for GEAR UP Achieve and director of the Auburn University College of Education's Truman Pierce Institute. "In 2023, Governor Ivey placed a tremendous amount of trust in Auburn University when she designated us as the eligible applicant to pursue this grant in Alabama. Our team is answering that call and making great strides with our student cohort as we work to provide greater access and opportunities to Alabama students."

In addition to the statewide proclamation from the governor's office, on Sept. 2, GEAR UP Achieve and National GEAR UP Week were recognized in an Alabama State Senate Resolution sponsored by Senator Josh Carnley of District 31, which includes two GEAR UP Achieve schools – Goshen High School and Pike County High School.

Regionally, several county commissions highlighted the importance of the GEAR UP Achieve program and its impact on local students. GEAR UP Achieve representatives were on hand to receive county-wide proclamations of National GEAR UP Week from the Montgomery County Commission, Pike County Commission and Elmore County Commission.

"This year marks a pivotal moment for our current cohort of students who are now entering ninth grade and beginning their high school journey," said Annette Scogin, GEAR UP Achieve director as she accepted the Montgomery County Commission proclamation. "It's an honor to stand before you today and celebrate the incredible work being done here in Montgomery and across our communities to support students on their journey to college and career success."

The program can also count on the support of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, who shared a proclamation and letter of congratulations in the lead up to National GEAR UP Week, respectively.

"As the two largest school districts served by the GEAR UP Achieve grant, the support of these mayors is critical to our program's ability to make a difference in the lives of the 1,438 GEAR UP Achieve students enrolled in Montgomery Public Schools and the 1,535 GEAR UP Achieve students in Birmingham City Schools," Bryant said.

National GEAR UP Week is held annually at the end of September to advocate, activate and celebrate the positive impact that the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) experience locally and across the country.

GEAR UP Achieve is an initiative of Auburn University supported by the federal GEAR UP program. Founded in 2023, GEAR UP Achieve is currently in its third year of a planned seven-year grant that follows a cohort of current ninth grade students through high school graduation and into their first year of postsecondary education. Scholarships to accredited institutions of higher education will be available to students who complete the GEAR UP Achieve program.

With a wide range of services offered, GEAR UP Achieve aims to support students, families and schools through access to rigorous coursework that prepares students for postsecondary success; assisting students in postsecondary preparation; advising students to support postsecondary aspirations; and increasing funding awareness and helping to navigate financial aid.

