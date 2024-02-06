Former Concorde Holdings CEO Drew Jackson Joins Capital Square as Senior Managing Director, Private Wealth Solutions

News provided by

Capital Square

06 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer and manager of housing communities, announced today that industry veteran, Drew Jackson, has joined the firm as senior managing director, private wealth solutions and a member of the executive management team. He brings more than 25 years of experience in financial services to Capital Square, where he will nurture and expand relationships throughout the independent broker-dealer and registered investment adviser channels.

Jackson joins Capital Square from Concorde Holdings, a leading broker-dealer, registered investment adviser and insurance agency, where he most recently served as president and chief executive officer.

"We are thrilled that Drew Jackson, a well-respected and exceptionally knowledgeable leader in our industry, has joined Capital Square's leadership team. He brings deep roots in the BD and RIA communities and is a passionate spokesman on the desirability of alternative investments as a mechanism for tax efficiency, reduced risk and increased returns," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "The demand for alternative investments has never been stronger, but the programs are inherently complex and oriented towards the ultra-wealthy. Drew will help Capital Square expand access to these important investment options and further democratize alternative investments, opening up the platform to broader advisor and investor groups and driving the next phase of Capital Square's growth."

During his tenure with Concorde, Jackson led the alternative investment-specialist firm to the best results in company history, consistently driving positive outcomes and advocating for evolving financial services to client-centered products and programs. He has been a respected leader in the wealth management industry for years, directing programs, supporting wealth advisers and clients, and adopting solutions for tax problems through alternative investments. He was a significant driver in the development of one of the industry's first open-architecture unified management account platforms as well as in the shift from a transaction-based to a fee-based advisory model of business. Earlier in his career, Jackson directed the wealth strategies group of Scott & Stringfellow and BB&T Securities (now Truist Financial), where he led those firm's client-focused wealth management programs.

"Capital Square has been among the most respected commercial real estate investment firms for more than a decade, providing exceptional tax-advantaged investment opportunities for thousands of investors and their financial advisors," said Jackson. "I am honored to join such an esteemed firm and look forward to expanding our mission to provide the finest investment opportunities to investors throughout the country."

A graduate of Radford University with a Bachelor of Business Administration, Jackson holds numerous FINRA licenses, including series 7, 9, 10, 24, 63 and 65. He is a certified investment management analyst (CIMA) and an accredited asset management specialist (AAMS). In 2023, Jackson was a finalist for WealthManagement.com's "CEO of the Year."

About Capital Square
Capital Square is a vertically integrated national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the southeastern U.S., with eight current projects totaling approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $590 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.8 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for seven consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. In 2023, Capital Square was recognized by the Richmond Times-Dispatch as one of the region's "Top Work Places." To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com.

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Private placements are speculative. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

Contact:

Jill Swartz

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949-427-1389

[email protected]

SOURCE Capital Square

