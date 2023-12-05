FORMER CTO OF AOL REVEALS NEVER-BEFORE-HEARD STORIES IN RARE HISTORY OF THE BIRTH OF THE DIGITAL WORLD

News provided by

Amplify Publishing Group

05 Dec, 2023, 06:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book released today by Amplify Publishing offers a rare glimpse into the birth of the technology revolution. From a former high-level executive for early tech giants such as Sun Microsystems, AOL Time Warner, and Xerox, William Raduchel, comes a part-memoir, part-business manual titled The Bleeding Edge: My Six Decades at the Forefront of the Tech Revolution. Former CEO of Google, Eric Schmidt, calls the book "compulsively readable" and "a master class in how to succeed in the business of technology."

Continue Reading
"The Bleeding Edge: My Six Decades at the Forefront of the Tech Revolution" by former high-level executive and strategic adviser to early tech giants such as Sun Microsystems, AOL Time Warner, and Xerox, William Raduchel is available now.
"The Bleeding Edge: My Six Decades at the Forefront of the Tech Revolution" by former high-level executive and strategic adviser to early tech giants such as Sun Microsystems, AOL Time Warner, and Xerox, William Raduchel is available now.

After more than half a century at the forefront of the technology revolution, Bill Raduchel has encountered every titan of the technological world—from Steve Case to Larry Ellison, from Steve Jobs to Scott McNealy. Raduchel offers never-before-heard stories: from delivering bids in the 1990s to buy NeXT and Apple to being in the room for the launch of licensed music on iTunes.

Packed with timeless wisdom on the art of computer science, the business of technology, and the durable power of relationships, The Bleeding Edge provides a rare history of how and why the internet looks and feels the way it does today.

For 50 years, William Raduchel has been at the forefront of the technological revolution in media, education, and corporate governance—including recognition at Sun as CIO of the Year and the top CFO in the computer industry and at AOL as CTO of the year. He holds more than fifty issued patents and a PhD in econometrics from Harvard. He is also the author of The New Technology State: How Our Digital Dreams Became Societal Nightmares—And What We Can Do About It. Learn more at his website: www.newtechnologystate.com.

William Raduchel is available for interviews, features, and events. The Bleeding Edge: My Six Decades at the Forefront of the Tech Revolution is on sale now through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Amplify Publishing.

SOURCE Amplify Publishing Group

Also from this source

EY ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR WRITES NEW BOOK ON A GROUNDBREAKING MINDSET SHIFT THAT IGNITES COMPANY GROWTH AND EMPLOYEE EMPOWERMENT

EY ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR WRITES NEW BOOK ON A GROUNDBREAKING MINDSET SHIFT THAT IGNITES COMPANY GROWTH AND EMPLOYEE EMPOWERMENT

A seminal new book on the groundbreaking power of an "ownership mindset" was released today from EY Entrepreneur of the Year Kerry Siggins and...
Award-winning CEO Des Hague Shares Inspiring Story of Overcoming Cancel Culture and Finding Improbable Success in New Book

Award-winning CEO Des Hague Shares Inspiring Story of Overcoming Cancel Culture and Finding Improbable Success in New Book

In 2014, award-winning CEO Des Hague's life was ruined by a social media mob over a forty-two second video clip. Now, in his inspiring new memoir...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Books

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.