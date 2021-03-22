Former Delivery Dudes markets are joining delivery.com

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- delivery.com today announced that it will power local online food ordering and delivery in Reading, PA, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL and Coral Gables, FL. These markets were formerly operated by Delivery Dudes franchisees, and will be coming on to the delivery.com platform to serve consumers and corporate clients. These markets are now available exclusively through the delivery.com website and app. The current management for these markets will remain local. The team is looking forward to continuing to improve online ordering and delivery services in their area. delivery.com now connects more than two and a half million customers and corporate clients to more than 19,000 restaurants, liquor stores, dry cleaners and other local businesses in 2,000 cities and growing.

Customers who live in the regions served can continue to order from their favorite local restaurants for delivery or pickup, and can now access the delivery.com suite of offerings:

Best-in-class technology and mobile apps: consumers can experience a frictionless, easy-to-use platform to order from their favorite neighborhood restaurants.

Order tracking: After placing their order, customers receive a link designed for tracking the progress of their order and stay up-to-date on its ETA.

Delivery Points: popular loyalty program from delivery.com that allows customers to earn free food and other rewards.

delivery.com Office: corporate clients can order catering, set up individual ordering for their offices, or use the Group Order feature.

"Bringing these markets onto our platform will enable us to provide new tech and tools to customers, restaurants, and the whole community", said Jed Kleckner, CEO of delivery.com. "These market owners deeply value the areas they serve, and are excited to drive more orders to local businesses on our platform."

The local places customers love on the Delivery Dudes platform will be available for ordering. In Reading, PA, The World Famous Pike Cafe, Plaza Azteca, Brewer's Bar and Grill, Mimmo's Italian Restaurant, and many more will join the platform. The Reading market will be serving the Greater Reading Area including Wyomissing, Sinking Spring, Shillington, Mohnton, Muhlenberg, and Exeter.

Those in Jacksonville Beaches, Ponte Vedra, and Nocatee can order from Poppy's Italiano, Kamiya, Cafe Andiamo, Cruisers Grill, and more.

In Coral Gables, Atchana's Homegrown Thai, Grazianos, and Berries in the Grove, among others will be available to those in the Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, South Miami, Miami, Brickell areas.

"Our move to delivery.com reinforces our commitment to providing the best service possible to our customers, restaurant partners, and delivery partners," said Zach Kern, Delivery Dudes Market Operator. "delivery.com is helping us level up our technology across the board."

The announcement with Delivery Dudes is part of a series of acquisitions and partnerships and comes after delivery.com announced launches nationwide. Most recently, Queens, NY -based GoHive joined the network. The former Delivery Dudes markets plan to roll out a full set of delivery.com services in their markets, including Group Ordering and office ordering features, as well as expanded offerings beyond food delivery. For a limited time, these former Delivery Dudes markets are offering $10 off orders of $15 or more to first-time users of delivery.com with the code ORDERNOW (see the website for details).

About delivery.com

delivery.com empowers the neighborhood economy by enabling consumers and corporate customers to order online from their favorite restaurants and other local businesses. More than two and a half million delivery.com customers and delivery.com Office clients explore their communities and order from over 19,000 local businesses in more than 2,000 cities while at home, at work, or on the go. With headquarters in New York and a growing presence across the country, delivery.com makes e-commerce an integral part of local daily life, enabling customers to order, companies to provide, businesses to grow, and neighborhoods to thrive.

About Delivery Dudes

Established in 2009 in Delray Beach, Florida, Delivery Dudes gives customers in more than 70 cities in Florida, Tennessee and Pennsylvania the food they want, from the restaurants they love, with the goal of making life better, one delivery at a time. Their well-trained, friendly and reliable drivers deliver fresh, accurate meals from restaurants that care as much about their food as you do. To learn more about Delivery Dudes or to find out what cities they operate in, please visit www.deliverydudes.com .

