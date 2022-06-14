Former DemandTec and Oracle Executive Joins 3D Cloud by Marxent as CRO

Anis Hadj Taieb joins the company to accelerate global growth as 3D e-commerce for furniture and home improvement takes off

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today 3D Cloud™ by Marxent, the leader in 3D e-commerce and 3D product configuration for furniture and home improvement, announced the appointment of Anis Hadj Taieb as the company's Chief Revenue Officer. Hadj Taieb will lead global sales and new business development to further 3D Cloud's position as the leading visual technology platform for highly configurable home products.

With over 20 years of successful leadership experience in enterprise client management, revenue generation, and team development, Hadj Taieb has specialized expertise in deploying and optimizing retail technology investments for enterprise retailers.

"3D visualization and configuration are vital to the future of both home Improvement and furniture retailers," Hadj Taieb said. "3D Cloud is the only platform that makes it easy for massive retailers with large catalogs and localization requirements to scale 3D commerce. They serve an enviable portfolio of top brands, work with the most innovative clients in these industries, and are the clear leader. I look forward to helping them to navigate the path to future growth," he said.

3D Cloud is the only 3D product configuration and visualization platform that bridges inspiration, design, and purchase. The platform serves enterprise retailers with a solution that is accessible to homeowners, yet sophisticated enough to meet the requirements of pros, remote designers, and the in-store design and configuration experience.

Backed by Dan Gilbert and Arnie Bellini, the company has seen aggressive growth in international markets over the past 12 months, including expansive rollouts in the UK, Romania, Australia, and New Zealand.

"3D Cloud is experiencing significant global expansion and we are excited to have someone of Anis's caliber to create continued value for our customers," said Beck Besecker, 3D Cloud by Marxent's CEO and Co-Founder.

"He has deep experience in deploying retail tech solutions and leading global sales operations for SaaS software companies as well as a keen understanding of the tech itself," Besecker said. "His background made him stand out as the ideal person to lead our next stage of growth."

Most recently, Hadj Taieb served as the General Manager for DemandTec, where he was responsible for leading all aspects of their global business including product, sales, delivery, and customer success. Prior to DemandTec, he served as Global Vice President of Sales at GreyOrange and held executive-level roles at PRGX, Eversight, Revionics, Infor, and Oracle. He holds a master's degree in Applied Mathematics and Computer Science from the National Institute of Applied Sciences in France.

"We have a strong company culture, a steady growth trajectory, and a clear strategic direction to deliver on," Besecker said. "Anis is joining the company at a pivotal time and we are pleased to welcome him to the team."

About 3D Cloud™ by Marxent

3D Cloud™ by Marxent is the global leader in 3D e-commerce and 3D product configuration for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, and closets and storage. The 3D Cloud™ platform allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Kitchen Designer with Design from Photo and instant, one-click layout, 3D Product Configurators, 3D Sectional Configurator, 3D Room Planner for Furniture with Design from Photo, 3D Deck Designer, 360 Product Spins, 3D Renders, WebAR, Augmented Reality retail apps, and Virtual Reality retail apps. 3D Cloud has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio, and St. Petersburg Florida as well as an international presence with offices in London, England; Paris, France; and Auckland, New Zealand. Clients include a major US home improvement retailer, a major UK-based home improvement retailer, PlaceMakers, Mico, American Woodmark, Macy's, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. For more information, visit 3dcloud.com.

We are hiring! View job listings.

